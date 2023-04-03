Fire TV Stick deals start at $19.99 this week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon is running a big sale this week that includes some of the best Fire TV Stick deals we’ve seen so far in 2023. The deals include deep discounts on all of Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick models, including the latest and greatest Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Plus, you can save on the newest Fire TV Cube as well, which is basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot 5th-Gen smart speaker.

Prices start at just $19.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite, and our favorite deal slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to an all-time low price of only $34.99.

We’ll cover all those deals and more in this roundup. In fact, you’ll find all of the best Fire TV Stick deals of the month right here in one place.

Fire TV Stick deals on entry-level models

Amazon has had other Fire TV Stick sales in 2023, and there was one as recently as last month. But as we mentioned when we covered that sale, the deals weren’t as impressive as other Fire TV Stick deals we’ve seen.

Starting today, there’s a much better batch of Fire TV Stick deals available on Amazon.

Prices start at only $19.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite, which normally sells for $30. This model is very popular because of its low cost, but there are two main limitations that you should know about before you buy one.

First, the Fire TV Stick Lite only supports resolutions up to 1080p FHD. That means you won’t be able to watch 4K content at full resolution. And second, this model comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which doesn’t have extra buttons to control your TV.

If you want, you can upgrade to the regular Fire TV Stick for $24.99 right now, down from $40. This model is also capped at 1080p, but it has the full-blow Alexa Voice Remote that many consider to be worth the extra money.

Upgraded Fire TV Sticks on sale

If you’re willing to spend a little more money, you can pick up one of Amazon’s 4K models instead.

The deals start at $31.99 for the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is by far the most popular Fire TV Stick model among our readers. That being said, we strongly urge our audience not to take advantage of this deal.

Why not, you ask? Because Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99, which is just $3 more! That also happens to be the lowest price ever for this model.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a big upgrade compared to the regular 4K version. The addition of Wi-Fi 6 support is terrific, of course. But the most noticeable difference is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max’s much faster interface. It’s night and day compared to other Fire TV Stick models.

And last but certainly not least, we have the newest generation of Fire TV Cube on sale for $124.99. That’s not a huge discount from the $140 retail price, but it’s still a solid deal if you want the best of both worlds. As we mentioned earlier, it’s essentially a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot.

Also of note, Amazon has some fantastic Echo Dot deals that you should definitely check out as well.