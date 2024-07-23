Today’s deals: $249 iPad, $299 HP 14-inch laptop, $20 Bluetooth speaker, $600 Hisense 75-inch TV, more

Prime Day might be over, but you sure wouldn’t think that’s the case considering how good today’s daily deals are. Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen is back down to $249, and you can score a best-selling HP Stream 14-inch Windows laptop for $289.99. There’s also a popular Hisense 75-inch Fire TV on sale for just $599.99, which is nuts for a television that huge.

On top of all that, there’s a post-Prime Day sale that’s exclusively available to BGR readers. Use the coupon code BGRIT12I7 at checkout to get the powerful GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 for just $449!

In this roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, July 23.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon