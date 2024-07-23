Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: $249 iPad, $299 HP 14-inch laptop, $20 Bluetooth speaker, $600 Hisense 75-inch TV, more

Published Jul 23rd, 2024 9:49AM EDT
Prime Day might be over, but you sure wouldn’t think that’s the case considering how good today’s daily deals are. Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen is back down to $249, and you can score a best-selling HP Stream 14-inch Windows laptop for $289.99. There’s also a popular Hisense 75-inch Fire TV on sale for just $599.99, which is nuts for a television that huge.

On top of all that, there’s a post-Prime Day sale that’s exclusively available to BGR readers. Use the coupon code BGRIT12I7 at checkout to get the powerful GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 for just $449!

In this roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, July 23.

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

