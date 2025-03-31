Amazon Big Spring Sale: 15% off iPhones, free music streaming, $75 smart TV, $120 Fitbit Charge 6, more

It’s the last day of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, and it should go without saying that the retailer saved the best for last. You can save big on factory unlocked iPhones, Insignia smart TVs, Fitbits, and so much more. Plus, Amazon is offering 3 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited to new subscribers! And on top of all that, be sure to check out T-Mobile’s crazy free perks that come along with Magenta Status.
In today’s roundup, we’ve collected all the top daily deals from Monday, March 31.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Best-in-class Reolink security cameras are up to 40% off on the Reolink store and on Amazon — check out our earlier coverage for more details
- Save an extra 15% on factory unlocked iPhone models in Renewed Premium condition
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for more info
- Score the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire site for just $74.99… that’s not a typo!
- The Fitbit Charge 6 everyone loves so much is down to $119.99 instead of $160
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M4 MacBook Air: $949 (reg. $999) (first-ever discount)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, starting at just $19.99
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- The eufy Omni S1 Pro is unlike anything you’ve seen before, and you can learn about it in my eufy Omni S1 Pro quick review — I use it myself, and now it has a huge $500 discount
- You can also pick up the powerful Narwal Freo Z Ultra while it has a $400 discount
- Save $150 on the just-launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI robot vacuum and mop! Read our review to learn all about it
- Sony’s best-in-class XM5 noise cancelling headphones are down to $249.99 instead of $400 — that’s a crazy deal
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Amazon Prime members can save $0.50 a gallon on gas from more than 7,000 participating gas stations
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever made, and right now it’s 20% off
- Save 35% and get a 22-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for $29.99
- Save $21 and score a Nintendo Switch OLED for just $329
- Do you want a REALLY big TV for a REALLY cheap price? The Insignia F50 smart TV with a 70-inch display is down to $349.99
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- TP-Link Tapo smart plugs are under $7 each when you buy a 4-pack
- The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop is down to $1,399.99
- More than 4,000 people have bought the Novilla King Size Memory Foam Mattress in the past month, and now it’s only $298.86
- Score some new sheets along with it while best-selling CGK King Size Bed Sheet Sets are 50% off at $24.99
- The best-selling Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150
- People are going nuts over VITURE Pro XR/AR Glasses, and now they’re 33% off at $390
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.