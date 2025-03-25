Spring Sale: The ultimate Reolink Wireless Security Camera System is up to 40% off

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

Most BGR readers should know by now that I’m a big fan of Reolink security cameras. It all started when I replaced my outdoor cameras with a Reolink PoE security camera system. Then, I added a bunch of Reolink wireless cameras, and I couldn’t be happier. I have personally tested just about every popular home security camera brand out there, so I’m something of an authority on the subject. With that in mind, it should mean a lot when I tell you that Reolink is the company I trust to keep my own house secure.

I’ve received plenty of emails from BGR readers who have taken my advice, and they’ve had great things to say about their Reolink cameras. Whether you’re looking to expand your current Reolink setup or you’re shopping for a new camera system, I have some fantastic news for you. Reolink just kicked off a huge Spring Sales event that offers savings of up to 40% off Reolink cameras on the Reolink store and on Amazon. That includes a deep discount on the newest Reolink Wireless Security Camera System, which includes everything you need to get started.

If you head over to the Big Spring Sale page on either the Reolink store or Amazon, you’ll find tons of killer deals on individual security cameras and accessories. In my opinion, the most attractive deals are on a few different versions of the Reolink Wireless Security Camera System.

Reolink makes tons of different security camera models, so you can easily pick and choose which ones are best suited to your specific needs. Of course, there are a few particular cameras that are so versatile, they fit perfectly in just about any setup. That’s why Reolink offers them in its special wireless security camera system bundles, which are the perfect place to start if you’re ordering your first Reolink setup.

When you get a Reolink Wireless Security Camera System bundle, you’ll have all the components you need to get started. Or, depending on your house or apartment, you might not even want any additional cameras or accessories because you’ll have everything you need.

Every version of this bundle includes a Reolink Home Hub, which is an essential device for any setup that includes Reolink wireless cameras. The hub provides a central location where all the videos are stored after being recorded by your wireless cameras. If you don’t have a hub, you’ll need a separate microSD memory card for each camera.

On top of that, all storage in the Reolink Home Hub is fully encrypted and protected. Reolink cameras are extremely secure to begin with, but this adds another layer of security for your peace of mind.

I also love the AI-powered weekly insights that you get in the Reolink app. You’ll see summaries of event types, how often motion events occurred, and which cameras were triggered most often. Plus, the Reolink Home Hub makes it so easy to integrate with smart home platforms like Google Home and Alexa. With a simple voice command, you can instantly see video feeds from a Reolink wireless camera on your Echo Show or Nest Hub.

Best of all, there are no monthly fees to worry about with a Reolink Home Hub!

As for the cameras and accessories that come with the hub in Reolink Wireless Security Camera System bundles, you have a few different options. My two favorites are the bundle with two Reolink Argus PT Ultra cameras and the bundle with two Reolink Argus 4 Pro cameras. Both bundles also come with two Reolink solar panels, as well as a Reolink Home Hub.

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro is the wireless camera model pictured above. I have one myself, and it’s fantastic.

As you can see, each camera has not one but two lenses — but they don’t stream separate video feeds, as you might assume. Instead, they stitch the two feeds together to create a single 180° ultra-wide-angle 4K UHD video feed. You can kiss blindspots goodbye when you have these awesome wireless security cameras set up around your home.

Below, you’ll find an example of the ultra-wide-angle coverage that you get with an Argus 4 Pro. As you can see, the entire front of this property is covered by a single camera:

How awesome is that?! Plus, with the solar panels that are included in the bundle, you’ll never have to worry about charging your wireless security cameras.

You can check out Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro bundle right here.

The other bundle I really love is the bundle with two Reolink Argus PT Ultra cameras. You get the same Reolink Home Hub and the same two solar panels, but this setup comes with two Argus PT Ultra cameras in place of the Argus 4 Pro models.

Here’s what Argus PT Ultra cameras look like:

As you can see, these wireless security cameras have a totally different shape that looks like a turret camera. The hint is in the name PT, which stands for “pan” and “tilt.”

With the Argus PT Ultra, you get a full 360° of coverage from a single camera. That’s because this model is motorized and can rotate in any direction so it doesn’t miss anything. You can set it to sweep from side to side on a repeating schedule that you configure. Or, you can leave it stationary so that it covers one important area. You can also manually scan the area from your Reolink app anytime you want.

Regardless of how you configure the Reolink Argus PT Ultra, you don’t have to worry about missing anything that happens around your home. Once a motion event is detected, the camera will automatically pan and tilt to follow the subject. Whether it’s a cute squirrel poking around for acorns or a shady character lurking in the shadows, you’ll see exactly what’s going on.

Here’s a quick video of the Reolink PT Ultra in action:

It doesn’t matter whether you pick up the Argus PT Ultra bundle, the Argus 4 Pro bundle, or any of the other discounted models in Reolink’s Big Spring Sale. No matter what, you’ll be getting some of the best wireless security cameras on the planet with discounts of up to 40% off. Reolink’s prices are super competitive to begin with, so these deals are phenomenal!

Shop the full sale on Reolink’s website or on Amazon.