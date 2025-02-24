eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum & mop is like nothing you’ve seen before

Anyone who follows BGR and reads our reviews knows that I’ve tested and reviewed a whole lot of robot vacuums in my day. In fact, I have nearly 200 different models under my belt so far. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why it takes a lot to impress me these days. That’s why I was so pleasantly surprised when I started testing the hot new eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop a few weeks ago.

This new model has a few novel features that are like nothing you’ve ever seen before. It also has all the major bases covered, including self-emptying vacuum and auto-cleaning mop functionality. And now, the eufy Omni S1 Pro just got its first massive discount that slashes it to its lowest price ever.

Available on Amazon

So, I know what you’re probably wondering… what’s so special about robot vacuums that I’ve tested almost 200 different models? The answer is pretty simple: They’re awesome.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Rarely does smart home tech actually have a clear and immediate impact on your life in a positive way. But when you don’t have to worry about daily cleaning chores, your life is improved. I can’t even remember the last time I vacuumed my floors as part of my regular cleaning routine. Yes, I still need to vacuum up major messes when something spills. But that doesn’t happen often, so my upright vacuum has never been more neglected.

Turning attention specifically to the eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop, eufy sent me this model a few weeks ago. So far, I’ve been super impressed. I won’t go over all the basics in this quick article, but there are a few things that really stand out about this sleek new robot vacuum. Since it’s currently on sale with a massive 33% discount that drops the price to $999.99 instead of $1,500, I wanted to make sure to tell you all about it.

Available on Amazon

First of all, the new charging station is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. eufy calls it the 10-in-1 UniClean Station, and it’s tall and slim instead of short and very wide, like most other all-in-one stations.

This new base station covers all the basics you would expect from a high-end model. That includes auto-emptying the robot’s debris bin, as well as auto-washing the mop and drying it with hot air. On top of that, however, it has a bunch of new features you won’t find on other models. Examples include an LCD screen with touch controls and a special “Eco-Clean Ozone” system that ionizes the clean water before filling the robot.

The robot itself has a slim, low-profile design that can fit in tight spaces where other models can’t. Also, the mop is totally different than most other robot vacuums. Instead of mopping pads, it has a mop roller that applies 2.2 lbs of downward pressure while it cleans. The mop roller also self-cleans while the robot makes its way around your home, so it’s not just smearing dirty water all over your floor.

Available on Amazon

There’s plenty more to love about the new eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop, such as strong 8,000Pa suction, corner-cleaning, fast charging, 3DF MatrixEye obstacle avoidance, and plenty more. If you’re intrigued, definitely pick one up while it’s on sale for just $999.99 instead of $1,500.