Today’s deals: $399 Apple iPad mini, $12 LifeStraw, $630 Google Pixel 9, $270 Vitamix blender, more

Wednesday’s top deals include Apple’s beloved iPad mini 7th-Gen tablet, which is back on sale at the lowest price ever. Also, with warm weather right around the corner, you can pick up LifeStraws for $11.99 each. Never go hiking or camping without one!
Those deals and more can be found in this roundup for Wednesday, April 2.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- The LifeStraw is a must-have device for anyone who goes camping or hiking, and right now it’s on sale for $11.99
- Don’t miss the Google Pixel 9 AI-powered smartphone while it’s on sale starting at $629.99
- The powerful Vitamix Explorian blender is only $269.95 if you get one in Renewed Premium condition
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (renewed Premium): $229.50 (reg. $329) (limited stock)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The best-selling Beats Pill waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- More than 4,000 people have bought the Novilla King Size Memory Foam Mattress in the past month, and now it’s only $298.86
- Score some new sheets along with it while best-selling CGK King Size Bed Sheet Sets are 50% off at $24.99
- Save an extra 15% on factory unlocked iPhone models in Renewed Premium condition
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for more info
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, starting at just $19.99
- Sony’s best-in-class XM5 noise cancelling headphones are down to $249.99 instead of $400 — that’s a crazy deal
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever made, and right now it’s 20% off
- Or, get a huge Samsung 70-inch Q60D smart TV for just $697.99
- Save $150 on the just-launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI robot vacuum and mop! Read our review to learn all about it
- Crest 3D White Advanced Luminous Mint Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is 20% off at $11.99 per 4-pack
- The Fitbit Charge 6 everyone loves so much is down to $119.99 instead of $160
- Save $21 and score a Nintendo Switch OLED for just $329
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Score a Roku 55-inch smart TV for $269.99 instead of $350
- The eufy Omni S1 Pro is unlike anything you’ve seen before, and you can learn about it in my eufy Omni S1 Pro quick review — I use it myself, and now it has a huge $500 discount
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.