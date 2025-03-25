Amazon Big Spring Sale: Apple deals, gaming laptops, Crest 3D Whitestrips, Samsung deals, more

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025 has begun, and thousands of deals are now live. Truth be told, however, most of them are deals that we see all year long on Amazon. Don’t worry, though, because the shopping experts at BGR dug through everything to find the best of the best.
Believe it or not, our favorite deals in the Big Spring Sale aren’t even exclusive to Amazon’s site. Instead, there’s a huge Reolink security camera sale with up to 40% off on the Reolink store and on Amazon. On top of that, there are terrific offers on Apple products, gaming laptops, Samsung monitors, and more.
This roundup has all of the hottest Big Spring Sale deals of the day on Tuesday, March 25.
Top Deals of the Amazon Big Spring Sale
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Best-in-class Reolink security cameras are up to 40% off on the Reolink store and on Amazon — check out our earlier coverage for more details
- The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop is down to $1,399.99
- Save $150 on the just-launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI robot vacuum and mop! Read our review to learn all about it
- The stunning Samsung Odyssey G9 ultra-wide OLED monitor has a massive 41% discount right now
- Also, you can score a Samsung M8 monitor (the newest M80D model) for $399.99 instead of $700
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Save 35% and get a 22-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for $29.99
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad (9th-Gen): $289.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- M4 MacBook Air: $949 (reg. $999) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch SE: $169 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $149.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save $100 and find out why 3,000+ people bought the Breville Smart Air Fryer Pro in the past 30 days
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever, and right now it’s 20% off
- Want a really big TV for WAY less money? The Insignia F50 smart TV with a 70-inch display is down to $349.99
- Sony’s best-in-class XM5 noise cancelling headphones are down to $249.99 instead of $400 — that’s a crazy deal
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The best-selling Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify?
- 30,000+ people have ordered EIUE down alternative bed pillows now that they’re discounted to just $18.99 for a pair
- Insignia F20 smart TVs with built-in Fire TV currently start at just $56.99 for the 24-inch model that’s perfect for any kitchen or guestroom
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Get the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender for $89.99 thanks to a nice big 25% discount
- The Blink Mini 2 security camera is down to an all-time low at $19.99, and the Blink Video Doorbell is only $32.99 instead of $60
- Amazon’s newest Echo Dot is 20% off today
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.