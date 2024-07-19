roborock Qrevo Master is like nothing you’ve seen before, and it’s $500 off for Prime Day

There’s a new breed of premium robot vacuum and mop combo devices that has finally breathed some life into the somewhat stagnant market. For years, we saw little more than smartphone-like iteration, with new models offering nothing but a power bump and a few tweaks here and there. Now, however, devices like the roborock Qrevo Master robot vacuum and mop have come along and changed the game.

Roborock’s Qrevo Master is a powerful robot vacuum. It’s also an intelligent autonomous mop. But this model’s most impressive features aren’t immediately apparent until it starts cleaning. That’s when you come to appreciate things like the FlexiArm side brush and mop, as well as the auto-fill and auto-cleaning base station. The Qrevo Master is the ultimate roborock robot, and it’s currently on sale with a massive $500 discount in a last-minute Prime Day 2024 deal.

I won’t bother going over the basics when it comes to the roborock Qrevo Master’s specs and features. If you’re shopping for an ultra-premium robot vacuum and mop combo device like this one, you obviously already know how these devices work. There are a few key things that are worth highlighting, however.

The roborock Qrevo Master has a powerful motor with suction that goes up to 10,000Pa in boost mode. That ranks this model among the most powerful robot vacuums on the market right now. It also has all the bells and whistles you might want when it comes to navigation and AI-powered obstacle avoidance. Plus, it has dual rubber rollers with a decent tangle-free design. In my testing, however, I did notice that dog hair still tends to get wrapped around the ends of the rollers sometimes.

Now, let’s talk about what makes the roborock Qrevo Master special.

First, we have roborock’s FlexiArm design, which I love. Most robot vacuum and mop models have stationary side brushes and mopping pads. On the Qrevo Master, the side brush and one of the mop pads are on special arms that extend outward. This way, they can extend into the corners of your floors as well as other hard-to-reach spaces. It’s an awesome feature, and it’s rare to find a single robot with a side brush and a mop that both extend.

The other thing I absolutely love about the roborock Qrevo Master is roborock’s new Multifunction Dock 3.0.

This new base station from roborock has two large tanks of water, one clean and one dirty. As the robot mops, it returns to the base station to have the dirty water sucked out. Then, the clean water tank refills the robot so it can go back to mopping.

When the roborock Qrevo Master is finished cleaning, the base station automatically washes the mop pads. It also dries them with 113-degree F hot air. That way, you don’t have to worry about smells or bacteria.

There’s also a third space in the Multifunction Dock 3.0 underneath the water tanks for roborock’s extra-large debris bag. The base station sucks all of the dirt, dust, and hair out of the robot and stores it in a bag. It holds up to seven weeks’ worth of dirt, or even more, depending on how dirty your floors get. That way, you only have to worry about changing the bag every 1.5-2 months.

Now, we come to what is really the only downside with the roborock Qrevo Master: the price tag. At $1,599.99, this model is one of the most expensive high-end robot vacuum and mop combo devices you can buy. Needless to say, all of that power and all of those awesome cutting-edge features come at a price.

Still, if it’s within your budget, you’re not going to find a better flagship robot vacuum than the roborock Qrevo Master.

It’s worth noting that this model is currently on sale with a massive $500 discount for Prime Day 2024. That drops the price to $1,099.99, which is an all-time low for the Qrevo Master. Since Prime Day is technically over, however, I don’t expect this deal to stick around much longer. If you’ve been on the fence but the high price was making you balk, now is absolutely the time to pull the trigger.