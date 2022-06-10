Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022: All of the best early deals so far

Amazon Prime Day may well be on the way, and the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals are set to be excellent. The shopping event is one of the biggest of the year, bringing with it some incredible deals on all kinds of tech and home devices. Whether you’re in the market for a new Amazon-built device, a new phone, a new smart home device, or anything else, it’s worth taking a look at what Amazon Prime Day has to offer.

Of course, there are still some things we don’t know about the big event — namely, when it will occur. Amazon has yet to announce an actual date for Prime Day 2022, though given the fact that Prime Day 2021 took place in late June, we’re expecting an announcement in the relatively near future.

In the mean time, of course, there are some awesome deals to take advantage of. We’ll highlight some of the best pre-Prime Day deals below, and tell you everything you need to know about the event. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals in 2022.

Amazon just kicked off a massive new sale — see all the best deals right here!

Best Prime Day Apple deals 2022

Apple deals are some of the hottest deals out there. The company doesn’t routinely take advantage of Prime Day to offer huge deals, but we could still see some hidden gems on Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. In the meantime, here are some of the best Apple deals to take advantage of in the leadup to Prime Day 2022.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro offer that awesome AirPods experience, with features like Automatic Switching, Spatial Audio, and more. And, they add a few extra features, like noise cancellation, which makes them an excellent pair of headphones for all different situations. They’re probably the best pair of truly wireless earbuds for Apple users, and while they’re a little pricey, they’re currently available at a discount.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%)

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch is the perfect iPhone companion for those who want to better track their health and fitness, and quickly and get quick information at a glance. The higher-end Apple Watches can be a little expensive, but the Apple Watch SE is Apple’s budget option — and right now, it’s available for even less. This particular model supports cellular too, so you can get calls and texts to your device even when you don’t have your iPhone with you.

Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Spo… List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%)

iPad

The iPad is the perfect way to get that big-screen experience for things like browsing social media, checking emails, and watchin videos. If you just plan on using your iPad for entertainement and web-browsing, you don’t necessarily need anything expensive — and right now, the entry-level iPad is available at a discount.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%)

iPad Air

If you do want a higher-end iPad, then the iPad Air is absolutely the way to go. The iPad Air offers a more modern design, that incredible M1 performance, and it comes in a range of fun colors. It’s probably the best tablet out there right now, when you consider how much cheaper it is than the only slightly better iPad Pro.

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (5th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$559.00 You Save:$40.00 (7%)

Best Prime Day TV deals 2022

In the market for a new TV? The Prime Day 2022 may well be the best time to buy a new TV. We’re expecting tons of Prime Day TV deals for 2022. In the runup to Prime Day, however, here are the best TV deals we could find.

Amazon Fire TV Omni 50-Inch

If you’re looking for a great entry-level TV with the power of Amazon behind it, then the Amazon Omni series is the way to go. The 50-inch Amazon Omni Fire TV offers Amazon smarts, with a decent image quality and Prime Video front-and-center. That’s not to mention the fact that it’s incredibly inexpensive — and right now, even cheaper than usual.

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa List Price:$509.99 Price:$339.99 You Save:$170.00 (33%)

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 55-Inch

Samsung has been build some of the best TVs for decades now, and it’s incredible experience is shown off in the Samsung QN90A. The QN90A boasts Samsung’s QLED tech for vibrant colors, with Mini LED backlighting for better contrast and deep black-levels.

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$1,597.99 Price:$1,097.99 You Save:$500.00 (31%)

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 65-Inch

Want something a little bigger that keeps all the advantages of Samsung’s QLED tech? In that case, it’s worth checking out the Samsung QN95A Neo QLED 65-inch TV. It’s a little more expensive than the QN90A 55-inch model, but it’s still an excellent buy.

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$1,997.99 Price:$1,597.95 You Save:$400.04 (20%)

LG C1 OLED 65-Inch

LG’s OLED TVs have been paving the way for the future of TVs, thanks to their control over individual pixels to make for better contrast and deeper black levels. While you could argue that Samsung’s QLED TVs have closed the gap, there’s still a serious case to be made for a great OLED TV. The LG C1 OLED is one of the best of them, and right now, is available at a discount.

LG OLED C1 Series 65" Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price:$2,499.99 Price:$1,596.99 You Save:$903.00 (36%)

Best Prime Day headphone deals 2022

Looking for a great new pair of headphones. Good headphones can completely change how you listen to music and other audio. In the leadup to Prime Day 2022, here are the best headphone deals we could find.

Apple AirPods Max

The AirPods Max offer all the Apple-focused features you would expect, including Automatic Switching and Spatial Audio. But they also go a step further. The headphones offer an excellent sound quality and a comfortable fit, making them headphones that you could potentially wear all day.

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray List Price:$549.00 Price:$479.00 You Save:$70.00 (13%)

Sony WH-1000XM4

Want some great noise cancelling headphones but don’t live within the Apple ecosystem? The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are the way to go. These are perfect travel headphones, thanks to their lightweight build and comfortable fit, plus they sound great.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call an… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are an excellent pair of truly wireless earbuds for those who don’t want to spend lots of cash on a pair of AirPods or Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds. Not only that, but the earbuds are even cheaper than usual in the lead up to Prime Day 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds Noise Cancelling Ambient Sound Bluetooth Lightweigh… List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.33 You Save:$50.66 (34%)

Best Prime Day phone deals 2022

Looking for a new phone? While the likes of headphones and TVs often get all the attention for Prime Day, we’re still expecting some excellent deals on smartphones for the big event. Here are the best phone deals in the run up to Prime Day 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the entry-level model for Samsung’s flagship phone series. It’s not quite as powerful as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it’s still an awesome phone with top-tier performance and a stunning display. The Galaxy S22 is easily one of the best phones of the year.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Smartphone, Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, 256GB, 8K Camera & Video, B… List Price:$849.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$150.00 (18%)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Perhaps you do want fully flagship specs in every way you can possibly get, and in that case it’s worth going for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has similar performance as the entry-level Galaxy S22, but steps up the display quality, camera, and adds a stylus, for a Galaxy Note-like experience.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphone, Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, 256GB, 8K Camera & Vi… List Price:$1,299.99 Price:$999.99 You Save:$300.00 (23%)

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel phone series has been getting much better recently, with the launch of the new Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro offers a Google-designed processor, called Tensor, along with a better camera system and an all-new design. It’s a great phone, and while it was a little buggy at launch, it seems to have gotten past those issues.

Google Pixel 6 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera and Tele… List Price:$899.00 Price:$799.00 You Save:$100.00 (11%)

Best Prime Day laptop deals 2022

Looking for a new laptop? We’re expecting tons of awesome deals on laptops for Prime Day 2022. In the meantime, here are the best laptop deals we could find right now.

Apple MacBook Air (2020)

The M1 chip made the MacBook Air even better than it already was, and while we now have an M2 model, the M1 version is still a great option. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air offers at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it’s super fast in day-to-day life. It also comes in a few different colors, including Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… Price:$987.86

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch

The MacBook Pro doesn’t necessarily offer much more performance than the Air, but it does have a few extra features — like a Touch Bar, a slightly longer battery life, and more storage for all your files.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Silver Price:$1,499.99

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

We’re not sure just yet! Prime Day 2021 took place in late June, meaning that it’s entirely possible we’ll find out more about Prime Day 2022 in the very near future. We’ll update this article when we hear more about the date of the event.

Do I need Prime for Prime Day?

Yes. You will need Amazon Prime to take full advantage of the Prime Day 2022 deals. Amazon Prime offers things like free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and more. It’s worth it for those who regularly shop on Amazon, for the shipping alone. Amazon has discounts for some people too — like students.

Is Prime Day worth it?

Yes. If you’re in the market for a new device or product, then Prime Day is absolutely worth taking advantage of.

How to prepare for Prime Day 2022

If you’re preparing for Prime Day 2022, we recommend making sure you have an Amazon Prime account, and making a list of the types of new products you’re in the market for. That will make it easier to make sure you find everything you need, and easier to make sure that you don’t get sucked into buying things that you don’t necessarily need. Here’s a list of our other Prime Day 2022 coverage: