Today’s deals: Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch sale, $450 65-inch TV, gaming laptops, $60 cookware set, more

Today’s top deals include an awesome launch sale on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 6, getting you a free storage upgrade to 512GB and a $200 Amazon gift card for free. You’ll also find great deals on a Hisense 65-inch smart TV, gaming laptops from ASUS, and a best-selling Carote cookware set.
Beyond all that, we have an exciting and exclusive post-Prime Day sale for BGR readers only. Check out with the coupon code BGRIT12I7 to get the GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 for only $449!
We’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, July 25.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — Score a blazing-fast GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 for just $449 instead of $529 with the promo code BGRIT12I7
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Buy a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $200 Amazon gift card
- Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $300 Amazon gift card
- EXCLUSIVE DEAL: The popular new Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum is only $107.99 with the promo code BGRVC80
- This Carote 11-piece cookware set was bought by more than 10,000 people in the past 30 days, and it’s now down to $59.98
- Get a Hisense 65-inch smart TV with built-in Fire TV software for only $449.99
- EXCLUSIVE DEAL: Score the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector on sale for $224.99 with the coupon code NULFMR8O
- The ASUS ROG Strix G16 and ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptops are both on sale with discounts of up to 17% off
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Max: $449.99 (reg. $549)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M1 iPad Air: $399 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $299 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $199 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $79.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $84.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale with discounts of up to 60%! See them all right here
- I can’t believe that this top-rated Hisense 75-inch Fire TV is down to $599.99 on sale
- Also, there’s a massive 100-inch Hisense 4K smart TV that’s 50% off
- This $60 BolaButty waterproof Bluetooth speaker was bought by more than 10,000 people in the past month, and it’s currently on sale for $19.99
- Save $20 on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Amazon’s fastest model ever
- The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Want WiFi 6E mesh instead? Get the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 system for $299.99 instead of $400
- Some of LG’s most popular OLED TVs are on sale right now at great prices
- The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 electric toothbrush is down to $132.96
- I got one of these $36 electric spin scrubber cleaning tools, and I was totally shocked at how useful it is
- Thermacell E-Series mosquito repellers actually work, and you can get one for $28.97 instead of $40 — more than 40,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat hit an all-time low of $89, and the Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $169
- Get the 13-speaker VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate Sound Bar system for $474.98 instead of $800
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.