Today’s deals: Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch sale, $450 65-inch TV, gaming laptops, $60 cookware set, more

By
Published Jul 25th, 2024 10:46AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Today’s top deals include an awesome launch sale on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 6, getting you a free storage upgrade to 512GB and a $200 Amazon gift card for free. You’ll also find great deals on a Hisense 65-inch smart TV, gaming laptops from ASUS, and a best-selling Carote cookware set.

Beyond all that, we have an exciting and exclusive post-Prime Day sale for BGR readers only. Check out with the coupon code BGRIT12I7 to get the GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 for only $449!

We’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, July 25.

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

\