Cyber Week deals: $329 Apple Watch S10, $50 off Microsoft Office 2024, $374 PS5 Slim, Vitamix blenders, more

Cyber Week is still going strong, and we found so many incredible deals for you to check out. You can still get the Apple Watch Series 10 for $329, which matches the all-time low price from Black Friday. There’s also a new deal that gets you $50 off Microsoft Office 2024, which is a great offer for people who don’t want to spend $100+ every single year for Microsoft 365.
You’ll find all that and more in this roundup of the best deals of the day on Wednesday, December 4.
Featured Cyber Week deals
First and foremost, here are our top picks for the very best deals of Cyber Week 2024:
💻 Squarespace
- Game-changing Blueprint AI from Squarespace builds you a website with one prompt! Save 10% on all Squarespace plans with the code BGR10!
📱 T-Mobile deals
- Online Only: Get the iPhone 16 Pro On Us on Go5G Next and get AirPods 4 On Us instantly in cart
- Online Only: Get the Google Pixel 9 On Us on Most Plans and get Google Buds On Us instantly in cart
- Online Only: Get the Samsung GS24 On Us on Go5G Plus or Next and get Buds FE On Us instantly in cart
- Get a FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile w/New Line and Trade on Go5G Next
- T-Mobile Go5G Next plans are $5/month for watches & tablets (50% off!)
- Get 4 new iPhone 16 FREE from T-Mobile and 4 lines for $25/line
🤖 ECOVACS robot vacuums
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop (#1 best-seller!): $599.99 (reg. $1,000)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care Robot Vacuum and Mop: $649.99 (reg. $1,030)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO Robot Vacuum and Mop: $799.99 (reg. $1,200)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum and Mop: $699.99 (reg. $1,100)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $549.99 (reg. $800)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: $389.99 (reg. $550)
- ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot: $299.99 (reg. $400)
- ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot: $479.99 (reg. $600)
🎥 70mai dash cams
- 70mai A510 dual dash cam: $104.48 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A810 dual dash cam: $119.70 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A800S dual dash cam: $94.99 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
📹 Reolink home security cameras
- 34% off the Reolink Altas PT Ultra with incredible battery life that lasts up to 16 months
- 43% off the Reolink Argus PT Ultra bundled with a solar panel
- 36% off the Reolink Argus 4 Pro with ultra-wide 4K video feed
- 30% off the Reolink TrackMix WiFi with 4K dual-view video display
- 30% off the Reolink Battery Doorbell with 2K resolution and full head-to-toe view
- 15% off the Reolink Home Hub that saves all of your battery camera videos in one place
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Get a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for just $189!
- PlayStation 5 Slim consoles are on sale, so you can get the PS5 Slim for $424 or the PS5 Slim Digital Edition for only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are down to $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
- Sick and tired of spending $100+ every year on a Microsoft 365 subscription? Microsoft Office Home 2024 is $50 off right now for a lifetime license
- Pick up a $380 Vitamix E310 Explorian blender for $254.99 on sale
- 3-packs of Energizer Weatheready always-charged flashlights are down to $16.19
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699.99 (reg. $799)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $164.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,194 (reg. $1,299)
- MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2): $769 (reg. $999)
- M1 MacBook Air: $599 at Walmart and $509.99 at Best Buy (reg. $999)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Score the $50 Roku Streaming Stick 4K for only $29
- Sony XM5 wireless noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $228, matching the all-time low
- Or, pick up Sony XM5 over-ear ANC headphones for $298 instead of $400
- You can also score best-selling Sony WH-CH520 headphones for just $38 on sale
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Get a Keurig K-Express coffee maker for $59.99 on sale
- Want a major upgrade? The $800 PHILIPS Series 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is on sale for $679.99
- The Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh wireless system with blazing-fast WiFi 6E is $279 on sale, down from $400
- Nintendo Switch games are on sale with huge discounts for Cyber Monday 2024, and that includes hot new releases like Sonic X Shadow Generations, Barbie Project Friendship, and The Grinch Christmas Adventures!
- Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones are still down to an all-time low of $199
- The $750 Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine is down to $549.95, or upgrade to the $1,000 Breville Barista Touch BES880BSS Espresso Machine for $799.95
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.