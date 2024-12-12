Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 16 iOS 18 iCloud Sony WH-1000XM4 Review Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
GAME-CHANGER: New AI builds websites with 1 prompt!
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $719 Black Apple Watch Ultra 2, Bissell Little Green, heated jackets, self-bagging trash can, more

By
Published Dec 12th, 2024 8:01AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Thursday’s top daily deals include some great new offers that just popped up. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium is down to $719, which is $19 over the all-time low for this model. Meanwhile, the M1 MacBook Air is still a terrific laptop, and it’s on sale for the lowest price ever — just $509.99 at Best Buy. Other top deals include discounts on cozy heated jackets and 13% off a trash can that rebags itself!

This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Thursday, December 12.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals