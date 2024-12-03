Cyber Week deals: $180 iPhone SE 3, $199 Bose QC headphones, $29 Roku Stick 4K, $279 Google Nest WiFi Pro, more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but there are still tons of phenomenal deals out there. The shopping experts at BGR dug through hundreds of them to find the best of the best on Tuesday, December 3.
Featured Cyber Week deals
First and foremost, here are our top picks for the very best deals of Cyber Week 2024:
💻 Squarespace
- Game-changing Blueprint AI from Squarespace builds you a website with one prompt! Save 10% on all Squarespace plans with the code BGR10!
📱 T-Mobile deals
- Online Only: Get the iPhone 16 Pro On Us on Go5G Next and get AirPods 4 On Us instantly in cart
- Online Only: Get the Google Pixel 9 On Us on Most Plans and get Google Buds On Us instantly in cart
- Online Only: Get the Samsung GS24 On Us on Go5G Plus or Next and get Buds FE On Us instantly in cart
- Get a FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile w/New Line and Trade on Go5G Next
- T-Mobile Go5G Next plans are $5/month for watches & tablets (50% off!)
- Get 4 new iPhone 16 FREE from T-Mobile and 4 lines for $25/line
💧 Waterdrop tankless RO water filter systems
- Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System: $649.05 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $999)
- Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System: $466.55 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $699)
🎥 70mai dash cams
- 70mai A510 dual dash cam: $104.48 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A810 dual dash cam: $119.70 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A800S dual dash cam: $94.99 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
📹 Reolink home security cameras
- 34% off the Reolink Altas PT Ultra with incredible battery life that lasts up to 16 months
- 43% off the Reolink Argus PT Ultra bundled with a solar panel
- 36% off the Reolink Argus 4 Pro with ultra-wide 4K video feed
- 30% off the Reolink TrackMix WiFi with 4K dual-view video display
- 30% off the Reolink Battery Doorbell with 2K resolution and full head-to-toe view
- 15% off the Reolink Home Hub that saves all of your battery camera videos in one place
🤖 ECOVACS robot vacuums
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop (#1 best-seller!): $599.99 (reg. $1,000)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care Robot Vacuum and Mop: $649.99 (reg. $1,030)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO Robot Vacuum and Mop: $799.99 (reg. $1,200)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum and Mop: $699.99 (reg. $1,100)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $549.99 (reg. $800)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: $389.99 (reg. $550)
- ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot: $299.99 (reg. $400)
- ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot: $479.99 (reg. $600)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Get a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for just $179.99!
- Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones are still down to an all-time low of $199
- Score the $50 Roku Streaming Stick 4K for only $29
- The Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh wireless system with blazing-fast WiFi 6E is $279 on sale, down from $400
- The $750 Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine is down to $549.95, or upgrade to the $1,000 Breville Barista Touch BES880BSS Espresso Machine for $799.95
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $164.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,194 (reg. $1,299)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- Special promos that get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Sony XM5 wireless noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $228, matching the all-time low
- Or, pick up Sony XM5 over-ear ANC headphones for $298 instead of $400
- You can also score best-selling Sony WH-CH520 headphones for just $38 on sale
- Get a Keurig K-Express coffee maker for $59.99 on sale
- Want a major upgrade? The $800 PHILIPS Series 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is on sale for $679.99
- Nintendo Switch games are on sale with huge discounts for Cyber Monday 2024, and that includes hot new releases like Sonic X Shadow Generations, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, and The Grinch Christmas Adventures!
- Get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-qt Stand Mixer for $329.95, or pick up a KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-qt model for $249.99
- PlayStation 5 Slim consoles are 15% off, which means the PS5 Slim is $424, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are down to $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.