Today’s deals: $169 AirPods Pro 2, $100 off Breville air fryers, $40 Echo Dot, $250 Sony XM5 headphones, more

Monday’s top deals are littered with early sales from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. It officially begins on Tuesday, but this is Amazon so things always start a little early. AirPods Pro 2 are back down to an all-time low price, and you can save $100 on the Breville smart air fryer that everyone has been raving about. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Keep reading to see all of the best deals of the day on Monday, March 24.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 —Save $150 on the just-launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI robot vacuum and mop! Read our review to learn all about it
- Save $100 and find out why 3,000+ people bought the Breville Smart Air Fryer Pro in the past 30 days
- Amazon’s newest Echo Dot is 20% off today
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a first-of-its-kind dash cam, and there’s a special launch discount… plus, add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart, and it’s free with the coupon code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Sony’s best-in-class XM5 noise cancelling headphones are down to $249.99 instead of $400 — that’s a crazy deal
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- M4 MacBook Air: $949 (reg. $999) (first-ever discount)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods 4: $149.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The best-selling Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify?
- The Blink Mini 2 security camera is down to an all-time low at $19.99, and the Blink Video Doorbell is only $32.99 instead of $60
- 30,000+ people have ordered EIUE down alternative bed pillows now that they’re discounted to just $18.99 for a pair
- Insignia F20 smart TVs with built-in Fire TV currently start at just $56.99 for the 24-inch model that’s perfect for any kitchen or guestroom
- Don’t miss this rare discount on the newest generation of Nest Learning Thermostat
- Score a Samsung M8 monitor (the newer M80D model) for $399.99, down from $700
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Amazon deals with free credit or savings:
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $160 today in “excellent” condition, or even less money if you get one in “good” condition
- Get the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender for $89.99 thanks to a nice big 25% discount
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever, and right now it’s 20% off
- Want a really big TV for WAY less money? The Insignia F50 smart TV with a 70-inch display is down to $349.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.