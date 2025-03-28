Amazon Big Spring Sale: $269 iPad 10, Nintendo Switch games, robot vacuum deals, $390 AR glasses, more

T-Mobile’s free perks with Magenta Status might be better than any other deal you can get right now. Of course, there are tons of Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that give T-Mobile a run for its money. Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen is back in stock at $269, and two of our absolute favorite robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of 2025. Plus, there are tons of Nintendo Switch games on sale.
Here, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, March 28.
Top Deals of the Amazon Big Spring Sale
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Best-in-class Reolink security cameras are up to 40% off on the Reolink store and on Amazon — check out our earlier coverage for more details
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, starting at just $19.99
- The eufy Omni S1 Pro is unlike anything you’ve seen before, and you can learn about it in my eufy Omni S1 Pro quick review — I use it myself, and now it has a huge $500 discount
- You can also pick up the powerful Narwal Freo Z Ultra while it has a $400 discount
- People are going nuts over VITURE Pro XR/AR Glasses, and now they’re 33% off at $390
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $269 (reg. $329) (almost sold out)
- iPad (9th-Gen): $289.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $149.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- M4 MacBook Air: $949 (reg. $999) (first-ever discount)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- Apple Watch SE: $169 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save $21 and score a Nintendo Switch OLED for just $329
- Do you want a REALLY big TV for a REALLY cheap price? The Insignia F50 smart TV with a 70-inch display is down to $349.99
- Save $150 on the just-launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI robot vacuum and mop! Read our review to learn all about it
- Sony’s best-in-class XM5 noise cancelling headphones are down to $249.99 instead of $400 — that’s a crazy deal
- Amazon is offering $350 off the Peloton Bike and Bike+
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever made, and right now it’s 20% off
- Save 35% and get a 22-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for $29.99
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Amazon Prime members can save $0.50 a gallon on gas from more than 7,000 participating gas stations
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify?
- Save 30% and score the Dyson V8 for $329.99
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- The stunning Samsung Odyssey G9 ultra-wide OLED monitor has a massive 41% discount right now
- Also, you can score a Samsung M8 monitor (the newest M80D model) for $399.99 instead of $700
- The awesome myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad is on sale for $58.14 instead of $100
- The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop is down to $1,399.99
- More than 4,000 people have bought the Novilla King Size Memory Foam Mattress in the past month, and now it’s only $298.86
- Score some new sheets along with it while best-selling CGK King Size Bed Sheet Sets are 50% off at $24.99
- The best-selling Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- TP-Link Tapo smart plugs are under $7 each when you buy a 4-pack
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.