Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
👀 Look at all the free stuff you get with T-Mobile!
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $99 Beats Pill, $230 Apple Watch Series 9, $270 Roku TV, $12 Crest 3D White toothpaste, more

By
Published Apr 1st, 2025 7:53AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

🚨
SWITCH & SAVE

See all the crazy FREE perks you get with T-Mobile!

The bad news is that Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is now over. But the good news is that tons of deals from that sale were actually just regular old Amazon deals, so they’re still available now. You can score the Beats Pill waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for less than $100, and Renewed Premium Apple Watch Series 9 models are in stock for $229.50. Plus, you can score a 55-inch Roku smart TV for only $269.99.

See all that and more in this roundup of the best daily deals on Monday, April 1.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals