Today’s deals: $99 Beats Pill, $230 Apple Watch Series 9, $270 Roku TV, $12 Crest 3D White toothpaste, more

The bad news is that Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is now over. But the good news is that tons of deals from that sale were actually just regular old Amazon deals, so they’re still available now. You can score the Beats Pill waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for less than $100, and Renewed Premium Apple Watch Series 9 models are in stock for $229.50. Plus, you can score a 55-inch Roku smart TV for only $269.99.
See all that and more in this roundup of the best daily deals on Monday, April 1.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Best-in-class Reolink security cameras are up to 40% off on the Reolink store and on Amazon — check out our earlier coverage for more details
- The best-selling Beats Pill waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150
- Score a Roku 55-inch smart TV for $269.99 instead of $350
- Crest 3D White Advanced Luminous Mint Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is 20% off at $11.99 per 4-pack
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 9 (renewed Premium): $229.50 (reg. $329) (limited stock)
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save an extra 15% on factory unlocked iPhone models in Renewed Premium condition
- The eufy Omni S1 Pro is unlike anything you’ve seen before, and you can learn about it in my eufy Omni S1 Pro quick review — I use it myself, and now it has a huge $500 discount
- You can also pick up the powerful Narwal Freo Z Ultra while it has a $400 discount
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for more info
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Spend $50+ on allergy meds and get a $10 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Energizer, Hefty, Duracell, Clorox, and more, and you’ll get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, starting at just $19.99
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Sony’s best-in-class XM5 noise cancelling headphones are down to $249.99 instead of $400 — that’s a crazy deal
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever made, and right now it’s 20% off
- The Fitbit Charge 6 everyone loves so much is down to $119.99 instead of $160
- Save $21 and score a Nintendo Switch OLED for just $329
- Save $150 on the just-launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI robot vacuum and mop! Read our review to learn all about it
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- More than 4,000 people have bought the Novilla King Size Memory Foam Mattress in the past month, and now it’s only $298.86
- Score some new sheets along with it while best-selling CGK King Size Bed Sheet Sets are 50% off at $24.99
- Score the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire site for just $74.99… that’s not a typo!
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.