Cyber Week deals: $139 AirPods 4 with ANC, $4 smart plugs, $40 Ninja blender, last-chance PS5 deals, more

Cyber Week is coming to an end, and all the hottest deals of the season are about to disappear with it. Well, we’ll still see plenty of solid sales until Christmas rolls around, but the best of the best will be gone after this weekend. That includes all-time low prices on Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, Ninja portable blenders, PlayStation 5 consoles, and plenty more.
This roundup includes all the hottest deals from Friday, December 6, and this coming weekend.
Featured Cyber Week deals
First and foremost, here are our top picks for the very best deals of Cyber Week 2024:
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — M1 MacBook Air is down to $599 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- LAST CHANCE: PS5 Slim is down to $424, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are also on sale for $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
- These deals will all be gone next week, so don’t miss out
- Insanely popular KMC smart plugs are on sale for $4 each when you buy a 4-pack for $15.99
- Ninja Blast portable personal blenders are on sale for $39.99 in every available colorway
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $139 (reg. $179) (new all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699.99 (reg. $799)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,194 (reg. $1,299)
- MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2): $769 (reg. $999)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for just $184.99!
- The $322 Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop is on sale for $279.99, and more than 10,000 people have bought one in the past 30 days alone
- Nintendo Switch games are on sale with huge discounts for Cyber Monday 2024, and that includes hot new releases like Sonic X Shadow Generations, Barbie Project Friendship, and The Grinch Christmas Adventures!
- Sick and tired of spending $100+ every year on a Microsoft 365 subscription? Microsoft Office Home 2024 is $50 off right now for a lifetime license
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- Sony XM5 wireless noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $228, matching the all-time low
- Or, pick up Sony XM5 over-ear ANC headphones for $298 instead of $400
- You can also score best-selling Sony WH-CH520 headphones for just $38 on sale
- Get the Echo Show 5 bundled with a Matter-compatible WiZ 60W A19 LED Smart Color Bulb for just $46.98, which is a massive 53% discount
- There are still TONS of Bose deals for Cyber Week 2024, with prices starting at just $99 for the SoundLink Micro waterproof Bluetooth speaker
- The DASH Rapid Egg Cooker that everyone is obsessed with is on sale for only $15.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.