Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $349 MacBook Air, $60 Waterpik, $120 off Bose QC headphones, 20% off Anker sleep buds, more

By
Published Apr 15th, 2025 7:47AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

🚨
FREE PIXEL 9A!

T-Mobile customers can get the hot new Pixel 9A for FREE!

Free is the best deal there is, and T-Mobile customers can get a free Google Pixel 9a right now. There are some other impressive deals out there too, though, such as renewed MacBook Air laptops starting at just $249.Bose QuietComfort headphones are down to an all-time low price, and the best-selling Waterpik water flosser model is down to $59.99 instead of $100.

See all that and more in this roundup of the best deals of the day on Tuesday, April 15.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals