Today’s deals: $349 MacBook Air, $60 Waterpik, $120 off Bose QC headphones, 20% off Anker sleep buds, more

Free is the best deal there is, and T-Mobile customers can get a free Google Pixel 9a right now. There are some other impressive deals out there too, though, such as renewed MacBook Air laptops starting at just $249.Bose QuietComfort headphones are down to an all-time low price, and the best-selling Waterpik water flosser model is down to $59.99 instead of $100.

See all that and more in this roundup of the best deals of the day on Tuesday, April 15.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon