Today’s deals: $289 Nintendo Switch OLED, 60% off HP touchscreen laptop, $20 Fire TV Stick HD, more

Thursday’s featured deals include a deep discount on renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in excellent condition. The Switch 2 is going to cost a fortune, and it’s not even a huge upgrade for casual gamers! Other top deals today include more than 60% off a best-selling HP touchscreen laptop, the Fire TV Stick HD for only $19.99, and more.
Read on for all of the best deals of the day on Thursday, April 17.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Incogni stops scammers and spammers by removing your personal info from data brokers and people search sites — save 50%!
- Who needs the overpriced Switch 2 when renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in excellent condition are down to just $289?!
- This best-selling HP 15.6″ touchscreen laptop is down to $551.99 instead of $1,400, which is a massive discount of more than 60% off
- Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick HD is on sale for $19.99 (this model replaces the Lite version and it’s a solid upgrade)
- Get the $120 COSORI 6-quart air fryer for $89.99 on sale
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $739 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.97 (reg. $249)
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $949 (reg. $999) (first-ever discount)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,139 (reg. $1,199) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Max (USB-C): $499.99 (reg. $549) (all-time low price for USB-C)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The stunning LG C3 OLED TV might be my personal favorite television of all time, and it’s 20% off right now
- The TORRAS Ostand R Fitness iPhone case is like nothing you’ve seen before, and every model is at least 15% off
- This super popular FHD camera drone is half off at just $39.99, and people love it
- The Matbeby Queen mattress topper is down to $25.59, so it’s a great time to find out why more than 4,000 people bought one in the past month alone
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Get the $180 Ninja Crispi air fryer and microwave combo for $159.98
- There’s a $1,500 Lenovo IdeaPad laptop on sale for just $479 today
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for more info
- This $29.99 Crock-Pot slow cooker is basically a cheat code for cheap, easy meals — which is why more than 20,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- Pick up a Waterpik WP-660 water flosser for $59.99 instead of $100 and make your dentist proud
- Get the TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for just $49.99 when you use the coupon code 10ARCHERAX21 at checkout
- Join over 20,000 people in the past month who have bought a 2-pack of EIUE bed pillows for just $16.99
- Get $349 Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones for $229, the lowest price yet
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is one of the best new robot vacuum and mops you can get, and it’s $200 off today
- TP-Link’s Tapo C100 indoor security camera is somehow only $14.99 right now
- Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds are on sale for $119.99, down from $150
- The 2020 MacBook Air is the #1 best-selling renewed laptop on Amazon’s whole site — grab one for $349 before they’re sold out
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.