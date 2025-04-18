Click to Skip Ad
iPhone case, grip ring, kickstand, & fidget toy in one!
Today’s deals: $269 iPad 10, $50 WiFi 6 router, $80 Ninja portable blender, $998 Samsung 85-inch TV, more

Published Apr 18th, 2025 10:32AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

🚀
AEROSPACE-GRADE TECH

The Torras Ostand R Air iPhone case is like nothing you’ve seen before!

We’ve got a bunch of great deals to share with you on Friday, like a rare chance to pick up a previous-generation iPad 10 for just $269. These are definitely going to sell out fast. You can also score a best-selling TP-Link WiFi 6 router for $49.99 with a special coupon, and the Ninja Blast Max portable blender is on sale for $79.99.

See all that and more in this big roundup for Friday, April 18.

Featured deal: TORRAS Ostand R Air iPhone Cases

TORRAS Ostand R Air iPhone CaseImage source: TORRAS

When you pick out a new iPhone case, you probably don’t spend much time reading about the technology that goes into making it. You find a design you like, check out the colors, and maybe read a few user reviews.

There’s nothing wrong with that, and the design alone is enough to make you want to order a brand-new Torras Ostand R Air case for your iPhone. But you should also take a few minutes to learn about the incredible protection you get with this brand-new case, which utilizes aerospace-grade airbag technology to deliver military-grade protection in a slim, lightweight case.

This awesome case is ultra-thin but still offers terrific protection. Plus, it has a built-in grip ring that doubles as a kickstand and TRIPLES as a fidget toy! I seriously can’t stop clicking this thing…

Check out our coverage for more info, or head over to the TORRAS website to order one.

