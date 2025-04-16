Today’s deals: $739 Apple Watch Ultra 2, 20% off LG OLED TVs, $160 Ninja Crispi air fryer & microwave, more

Wednesday’s top daily deals include several new sales that just popped up. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale starting at $739 for the Black Titanium version. LG C3 OLED smart TVs are also up to 20%, which is crazy for such a popular model. Also, the super popular new Ninja Crispi air fryer and microwave combo device is down to $159.98, so it’s a great time to check it out.
This roundup has all our favorite deals of the day from Wednesday, April 16.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Incogni stops scammers and spammers by removing your personal info from data brokers and people search sites — save 50%!
- The stunning LG C3 OLED TV might be my personal favorite television of all time, and it’s 20% off right now
- Get the $180 Ninja Crispi air fryer and microwave combo for $159.98
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is one of the best new robot vacuum and mops you can get, and it’s $200 off today
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $739 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.97 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Max (USB-C): $499.99 (reg. $549) (all-time low price for USB-C)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $949 (reg. $999) (first-ever discount)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,139 (reg. $1,199) (first-ever discount)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The 2020 MacBook Air is the #1 best-selling renewed laptop on Amazon’s whole site — grab one for $349 before they’re sold out
- The TORRAS Ostand R Fitness iPhone case is like nothing you’ve seen before, and every model is at least 15% off
- Join over 20,000 people in the past month who have bought a 2-pack of EIUE bed pillows for just $16.99
- The Matbeby Queen mattress topper is down to $25.59, so it’s a great time to find out why more than 4,000 people bought one in the past month alone
- Samsung’s Galaxy A16 5G is the #1 new release on Amazon, and now you can get a factory unlocked model in any colorway for only $174.99
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- There’s a $1,500 Lenovo IdeaPad laptop on sale for just $479 today
- Pick up a Waterpik WP-660 water flosser for $59.99 instead of $100 and make your dentist proud
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for more info
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- This super popular FHD camera drone is half off at just $39.99, and people love it
- This $29.99 Crock-Pot slow cooker is basically a cheat code for cheap, easy meals — which is why more than 20,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- Get the TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for just $49.99 when you use the coupon code 10ARCHERAX21 at checkout
- Get $349 Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones for $229, the lowest price yet
- WYZE Cam Pan v3 is one of the best-selling security cameras out there, and it’s on sale for $25.59 this week
- TP-Link’s Tapo C100 indoor security camera is somehow only $14.99 right now
- Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds are on sale for $119.99, down from $150
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.