Today’s deals: $20 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $999 M3 MacBook Air, Duracell batteries, Cosori air fryer, more

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Week are behind us, you might think that all the best deals of the season are gone, too. As you’ll see in today’s roundup, however, that’s definitely not the case. Retailers will continue to offer fantastic deals straight up until the holidays, and we’ll keep digging up the best of the best.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, December 9.
Top Deals of the Day
- The Bolabutty waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has been bought by more than 10,000 people in the past month is down to $19.99, an all-time low
- Duracell Optimum AA and AAA batteries are on sale with deep discounts to power all the new gadgets you get this holiday season
- Score the $120 Cosori 9-in-1 air fryer for $87.99 on sale
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $599 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air: $999 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium: $759 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.89 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- PS5 Slim is down to $424, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are also on sale for $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
- Get a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200!
- The $322 Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop is on sale for $279.99, and more than 10,000 people have bought one in the past 30 days alone
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Buy five stocking stuffers, save 20%
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- Ninja Blast portable personal blenders are on sale for $39.99 in every available colorway
- Nintendo Switch games are on sale with huge discounts for Cyber Monday 2024, and that includes hot new releases like Sonic X Shadow Generations, Barbie Project Friendship, and The Grinch Christmas Adventures!
