Today’s deals: $279 iPad 10, 20% off gift cards, huge Sonos sale, ultimate DEWALT power tool set, more

By
Published Dec 10th, 2024 8:28AM EST
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Tuesday’s top deals include the lowest price ever on Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen tablet, which now starts at just $279 instead of $349. You can also save up to 20% on gift cards from top brands like Uber, Instacart, Panera, Lyft, Doordash, Lowes, Google Play, Fandango, and tons more. Sonos speakers are on sale starting at just $139, and the ultimate 10-tool DEWALT set is $450 off right now.

All that and more can be found in this roundup of the best deals of the day from Tuesday, December 10.

