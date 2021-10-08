Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $10 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon ahead of Black Friday 2021. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are down to the lowest price of the year, just $179. You can also get AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $129, which is crazy. Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress pillow topper with 40,000 5-star reviews is down to $35.96. There are also shockingly deep discounts on dozens of Amazon devices like Fire TV Sticks and Echo speakers. But there’s another deal that anyone and everyone needs to take advantage of right away. Well, anyone and everyone who is eligible, that is.

We’re talking about an awesome Amazon gift card promotion that gets you $10 for FREE when you buy a $50 gift card. It works with regular Amazon gift cards and eGift cards alike. What’s more, you can just send an eGift card to yourself and you end up getting an extra $10 totally free!

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 FREE Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Amazon gift card promotion of 2021

As we mentioned above, there are so many epic deals available right now at Amazon. You can actually see all the best ones right here on Amazon’s epic deals page. But you can spend hours digging through those pages without coming across a bargain this good. After all, what’s better than free money?!

Here’s how it works. All you need to do is head over to the Amazon Gift Card page and choose an amount of $50 or more. Now, here’s the important trick. If you want to get a gift card for someone as a present, feel free. But you can also just enter your own email address as the eGift card recipient. That way, you’re not spending any money at all! Instead, you’re simply loading $50 onto your own Amazon account. With Black Friday right around the corner, you’ll definitely be spending that money anyway.

This is the important bit. When you go to pay for your order, enter the coupon code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout. When you do, you’ll see a confirmation that the promotion worked. Then, you’ll have an extra $10 Amazon credit added to your account within two days.

Amazon’s terms and conditions page for this promotion is right here. But we’ll save you the suspense and highlight the biggest caveat with this promo. In order to be eligible this Amazon gift card promotion, it needs to be your first time buying one on Amazon’s website. If you’ve purchased an Amazon gift card in a grocery store or some other physical retailer, you’re fine. But if you’ve ordered a gift card or eGift card from Amazon’s site, you’re not eligible for this promo.

Another Amazon promo that gets you free money

If you’re not eligible for the promotion above, don’t worry. There’s actually another great Amazon promotion running right now that you might be able to take advantage of.

Have you ever heard of Amazon Reload? If you answered “no,” that’s actually a good thing. It means you’re almost certainly eligible for an awesome Amazon gift card promotion that gets you a $12 credit for free!

First-time reloaders can use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more to their account. When they do, they’ll get an extra $12 Amazon credit for free.

Figuring out whether or not you’re eligible for this great offer couldn’t be easier. Just visit Amazon’s terms and conditions page for the Reload promo. If you see a message that says “Sorry, you are not eligible for this promotion,” you’re out of luck. That means you’ve used Amazon Reload at some point in the past. But if you see Amazon’s terms and conditions instead, you’re good to go.

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

