The best laptop deals in September 2022

Anybody who is in need of a best laptop most likely doesn’t want to pay full price if possible. Investing in a laptop can cost a lot of money, so trying to find some deals where you can makes sense. Look no further, the expert BGR team is here! Here are the best laptop deals for this month.

Some of the top deals now:

Depending on what you’re looking for when it comes to a new laptop, there are plenty of deals out there for you currently. We’ll run through some of the best options to help you decide which of the best laptop deals is right for you.

We even have in-depth reviews on some of the computers in our best laptops coverage, too.

Best MacBook laptop deals

Image source: Apple

If you’re an Apple fanatic looking for the best Apple deals, you need to have all the new items. The AirPods Pro 2 are likely high on your list right now as is the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. If you’re in the market for a laptop, the Apple MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro is your best option. There are deals on MacBooks that you need to see.

MacBook Air

Why we like it:

Premium aluminum frame

Amazing keyboard and trackpad

Runs macOS

Brand new model

The 2022 MacBook Air is one of the top laptops on the market right now. There are different versions of it, depending on what you’re looking for in terms of memory, space, processing speed, and display size. The battery life is also solid. While it doesn’t make for a great gaming laptop, it’s easy to carry and allows you to work from almost anywhere.

Right now, you can save on the 13.6″ laptop with the M2 chip with 256GB of SSD as well as 8GB of RAM. It’s down $100 at Amazon right now, allowing you to get it for just $1,099. It is also available at Best Buy for its normal price of $1,199.

You can also save on the 2020 MacBook Air right now, as it’s down to just $949.99 at Amazon.

MacBook Pro 14-Inch

Why we like it:

Ideal for content creators

Strong performance from M1 Pro chip

Sleek design

Backlit Magic Keyboard

The MacBook Pro has separated itself from the MacBook Air in terms of being most useful for content creators who need the storage and speed to handle a lot of tasks at once. This is fantastic for video editing, video calls, video streaming, and you can even enjoy the best tech tutorials on it. The backlit keyboard makes it easy to see what you’re typing. The 14-inch option, which came out last year, is currently on sale at Amazon if you want 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD storage unit.

You can save $400 if you choose 16 GB of RAM, as it will hold plenty of files, photos, videos, and music. If you need even more, you can get 1TB of storage on the MacBook Pro and also save $400. It’s either $1,599 or $2,099 at Amazon right now. It is one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

These have the M1 Pro chip for faster processing speeds. If you want to save even more money, you can opt for the 13.3″ with the M1 chip and get it for only $999.99 at Best Buy, a savings of $500.

Best Dell laptop deals

Dell XPS deals

Why we like it:

Portable

Great design

Great keyboard

Excellent display

Dell’s XPS lineup is well-known for being some of the best Windows laptops out there. With NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs and Intel Core processors, these have great functionality for a lot of different tasks. They have a number of USB-C ports and Bluetooth connectivity for instant access.

The XPS 17 9720 is a great option, as it offers a 17″ UHD+ InfinityEdge Touch Screen that’s Anti-Reflective with a 500-Nit Display that’s reactive to your touch. It boasts an Intel Core i7 processor with speedy performance. You can get the 512GB SSD option on sale right now for $2,399.98, saving you 5%. Other laptop deals let you opt for the 1TB version from Best Buy for $2,799.99.

The XPS 13 Plus is one of the top choices offered by Dell. Despite its short battery life, it expands on the XPS 13 with its excellent design and makes the portable laptop even more special. It’s just $2,099.99 at Best Buy for the 1TB option.

For those looking for a tremendous deal, the Dell XPS 15.6″ is on clearance right now at Best Buy. Enjoy 1TB of storage and 16GB of memory as well as Amazon Alexa built-in for just $1,799.99. That is one of the best laptop deals you should think about snagging.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 delivers 12GB of memory and 256GB of solid state storage and it’s only $527.97 at Amazon, which is over $170 off. The Dell Inspiron 16 is 12% off if you choose the one with 8GB of RAM. It’s just $702.25 and you can enjoy Windows 11 Home as well as S mode.

The Dell Inspiron 3510 laptop is even more affordable and has an Intel Celeron processor. It is boasting a sale price of $419 at the moment at Amazon. The Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop is also on sale and features an Intel Core i5 processor along with plenty of USB-A ports. It’s only $449.99 right now.

The Lenovo best deals

Lenovo IdeaPad deals

Why we like it:

Inexpensive

Good webcam

HD touchscreen

11th Gen Intel Core processor

The Lenovo IdeaPad is one of Lenovo’s most popular options. The 15.6-inch high-def touchscreen is a big selling point for many users. Also, this line features Intel processors that are sure to make completing your tasks fast and simple, even if that’s just reading breaking news.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 offers a 720p HD webcam and a four-in-one media card reader. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage lets you store plenty. It’s on sale for just $386 today, saving you 36%. You can also get one with 1TB of SSD and 20GB of RAM for just $556 today. The laptop deals keep coming though.

For real savings on a Lenovo Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook can’t go much lower in price. Amazon is practically giving it away at $109.20, which is 50% off. This is an affordable laptop but doesn’t make for the best gaming laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad deals

The ThinkPad is Lenovo’s higher-end laptop. The blazing-fast Intel processors deliver the punch that you need. These tend to cost more than the IdeaPad, but you can still find deals.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 is currently down 27% at Amazon, if you hurry. It has an Intel Core i7 processor. Usually, it’s $1,899. But you can snag one for just $1,378.99 if you hurry. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers a fingerprint reader and a 14″ anti-glare display. The 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage option is just $1,739.99, saving you 12%. These are two of the best laptops for completing everyday tasks as they have the storage space and best prices to boot.

More laptop deals to enjoy

There are plenty more deals to snag for September if you’re looking for a new laptop. There are a lot of options for whatever kind of laptop you’re looking for. Whether it’s one with 8GB of RAM or 16GB of RAM or it has a 15.6-inch display or a touch screen, there are choices.

Some favorites from Acer, ASUS, Samsung Chromebook, and more are available. The ASUS VivoBook with an Intel Core i5 processor is down 50% at Best Buy. The Samsung Galaxy Book with a 15.6-inch display and an Intel Core i5 processor is only $499.99 at Best Buy.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 convertible laptop with eMMC storage and the flexibility to be a tablet or a laptop is down to just $474.99 today.

You should even check out the gaming laptop deals for gaming laptops. Check out these best prices before they’re gone.

How to pick a laptop

There are many factors that you should consider when you’re choosing a laptop. The laptop needs to have the features that you’re looking for, even if you’re searching through cheap laptops. Maybe you didn’t see the one that you wanted on this month’s list. That might mean it’s from other future brands that haven’t gotten their footing enough to offer deals on their laptops yet. But that doesn’t mean they won’t.

Maybe you want 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD unit in an ASUS Chromebook but only the 8GB of RAM is currently on sale. It might eventually go down and you just have to be patient. Maybe it’s a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro with the hottest reviews you’ve been clamoring for or a Lenovo Chromebook Duet. An Acer Swift is one that is frequently on sale if you want to wait to find yours.

But here, as we from a leading digital publisher like to say, are things to pay attention to when buying a laptop, especially when looking at a laptop deals reduced price.

Memory

Memory is a really important part of choosing a laptop. The amount of RAM (Random Access Memory) helps to configure how much you can store on your computer without it affecting how fast the retrieval of the data will take. Some helpful tips include knowing if you use 8GB of RAM and believe you’re going to use at least that much, you should be opting for at least 16GB of RAM in your laptop. The best laptops and the best laptop deals will deliver on your memory needs. Start at 8GB of RAM and work your way up.

Storage

SSD storage is what you’ll find in most laptops. SSD (Solid State Drive) is a device used in a computer that stores data for you. It is most efficient than Hard Disk Drives (HDD). Depending on the amount of files you have, you can range between 256GB SSD, 512GB SSD, and 1TB SSD mostly. A great laptop is one that provides you with the amount you need plus more to spare.

Battery life

You obviously must pay attention to battery life when it comes to a laptop. You won’t always be near a plug and the beauty of a laptop is that it’s portable. A decent laptop should have a battery life that lasts more than a few hours. Even if you’re looking for the best cheap laptops, a good laptop deal still must include a laptop that has long battery life. Power users know they need to keep an eye on this.

CPU

The CPU is the Computer Processing Unit and you want one that will let you handle your tasks in a fast matter. What kind of CPU a laptop has is an important aspect to consider when you’re researching them. You don’t want a slow laptop, so picking the right CPU for what you need your laptop to do is imperative.

Cost

Find a laptop that’s the right price for your budget. If you’re mostly just web browsing, the best laptop deals on budget machines are a smarter choice. The best laptop deals will help you get a laptop you really want at a more affordable price. Whether it’s a gaming laptop, 2-in-1 laptop like a Microsoft Surface laptop that can go into tablet mode, or just one to use around the house, the cost should fit within your budget. It doesn’t even have to be at the lowest price it’s ever been at. Just make sure it’s one you’re comfortable with.

