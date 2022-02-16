Best Windows laptops in 2022

There are thousands of models of Windows laptops to choose from. Trying to make sense of which are the best and which are best avoided can take hours of research. Some are made for productivity, others are designed for gaming, and there are lines specifically for customers who are minding their budget. The best Windows laptops offer a combination of all of these specialties. So, which is the best one for you?

When you’re choosing a device you’ll likely spend hundreds of hours with; there are many things to balance. Finding something that will fit your budget but also meet your needs is the hardest step for most people. The best laptops aren’t cheap, but they don’t have to be the most expensive either.

The best way to find the laptop for you is to narrow down the most important aspects of its design. Do you care more about portability, productivity, gaming, or price? Is screen size and resolution vital to you? These are all things to consider when choosing a Windows laptop. You may also consider what kind of keyboard is built into your new computer. And what kind of hinge or lid materials are you more interested in?

If you’re ready to upgrade your home workstation or need a reliable on-the-go rig, we’ve got your back. Check out our top picks for the best Windows laptops of 2022.

Best Windows Laptop Overall: Dell XPS 17 9710

Pros: Excellent 4K screen, NVIDIA RTX graphics, Four USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports

Cons: Average battery life, Can be awkward to carry

The XPS 17 9710 is Dell’s top-of-the-line laptop for content creators. It’s been updated for 2021 with Intel’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. At $1,549 starting price, it might seem a little pricey, but it’s well worth the investment. This machine is packed with power. It features a Core i7-11800H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics chip (or optional RTX 3060). It strikes a great balance between performance and energy savings. Plus, its modern chassis and gorgeous 4K display make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for the best laptop.

Regrettably, the XPS 17 lacks when it comes to portability. It’s not overly heavy, but a 17-inch screen might make it unwieldy for some. This is more of a desktop replacement, not something to take with you on a trip. Because it has that big screen, battery life is average as well. Also, the AC adapter for this laptop looks like it connects via regular USB-C. However, it’s actually a semi-proprietary charger. It supplies more power than a standard USB-C can. So, you can charge it with any USB-C adapter. But, don’t expect it to charge quickly or charge while using it without using the included adapter.

This is more of a jack-of-all-trades device. It does everything a person could want out of a PC well without being the best in any one category. Those that want all the features and performance of the XPS 17 in a slightly smaller package can check out the XPS 15.

Dell XPS 17 9710 Touchscreen Laptop, 17 inch UHD+ Display - Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB DDR4 RAM… Price:$2,319.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Windows Laptop for Gamers: Razer Blade 14

Pros: Lightweight and portable, excellent screen for gaming, Great build quality

Cons: Limited heat dispersion, can’t upgrade RAM

The Razer Blade 14 is the best laptop for gamers who need a powerful machine that they can take with them on the go. Its thin and light design makes it easy to carry around, while its powerful GeForce RTX 3080 graphics processor ensures that you’ll be able to play even the most demanding games. It’s also the only model Razer produces that features the AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU, which is one of the most powerful mobile processors available. So whether you’re playing games or doing work, this laptop can handle it all.

While its compact size may affect performance, the Razer Blade 14 is the perfect laptop for gamers who want a powerful machine that doesn’t look like a traditional gaming laptop. The sleek, all-black design is complemented by the Razer logo backlight, which gives it a bit of understated flair. However, the small chassis might negatively affect heat dissipation, causing the hardware to throttle. The 14-inch QHD screen features G-Sync and a 165Hz refresh rate that does a great job of utilizing the speedy GPU. However, like most gaming laptops, don’t expect it to last long on battery under load. You can only hope to get around an hour and a half when gaming on a full battery.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 14" QHD 165Hz… Price:$2,769.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Windows Ultrabook: HP Spectre x360

Pros: Convertible form factor, great build quality, beautiful OLED screen.

Cons: Better configurations are expensive

The HP Spectre x360 14 is a convertible laptop that features a beautiful OLED screen and an elegant design. With a 3:2 aspect ratio, the Spectre’s display offers a superior view compared to the 16:10 and 16:9 displays offered on most laptops. This makes viewing spreadsheets, documents, and web pages a more comfortable experience. The HP Spectre x360 14 is also engineered with impeccable detail and features a gorgeous OLED screen. Plus, its stylus pen and USB Type-A port make it stand out from the competition.

The biggest drawback to the HP Spectre x360 14 is that the base configuration isn’t that great. The version with the OLED, 16 GB of RAM, and larger SSD is a notably larger purchase. Additionally, if you don’t care about OLED, the convertible design, or touchscreen, then similarly-specced laptops can be had cheaper. However, the premium build quality and a plethora of features are why we name this the best ultrabook currently available. It’s also a bit unwieldy in tablet mode since it’s a lot thicker. However, it has more utility than most ultrabooks, and the OLED screen is gorgeous to behold. For productivity and portability, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better device.

HP Spectre x360 13T 2021 4K OLED Intel Core i7 11th Gen i7-1165G7,16 GB RAM,1 TB SSD,Win 10 PRO… Price:$1,675.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Windows 2-in-1: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Pros: Excellent build quality, good battery life, plenty of configurations available.

Cons: Only two USB-C ports, base model is weak.

Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 is the perfect laptop for anyone looking for a powerful and versatile device. Featuring cutting-edge components and a sleek, sturdy chassis available in multiple color options and screen resolutions, this convertible notebook is perfect for work or play. The Intel Tiger Lake CPU Intel Xe graphics options make the XPS 13 2-in-1 a top performer in its class. In addition, the long battery life ensures you’ll be able to stay productive even on the busiest days. Plus, with multiple configuration options to choose from, you can find the perfect XPS 13 2-in-1 to fit your needs and budget.

Like with the HP Spectre, the base XPS 13 2-in-1 doesn’t have the power that most users will want out of a productivity laptop. However, the extra premium for more RAM, a better CPU, a larger SSD, and a better screen is worth it. The Core i3 of the base model is decent but can become quickly bogged down by anything more complex than web browsing and general productivity tasks. This laptop can be used as a dedicated tablet, but it’s on the heavier side. It also only has two USB-C ports, which means you’ll need a dock if you want to connect more than one device while charging the laptop.

Dell 9310 XPS 2 in 1 Convertible, 13.4 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Laptop, Intel Core i7-1165G7, 32GB… List Price:$1,862.99 Price:$1,589.98 You Save:$273.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Budget Windows Laptop: ASUS ZenBook 13

Pros: Excellent screen for the price, good build quality, great battery life.

Cons: No headphone jack, base model has only 8 GB of non-expandable RAM.

The Asus ZenBook 13 has been completely redesigned for 2021! It now comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and a full HD OLED panel for stunning visuals. Plus, the Radeon graphics give you good (not great) performance and vibrant colors. However, the lack of Thunderbolt 4 support and headphone jack means it’s not quite perfect.

You might think that the Asus ZenBook 13 is a bit pricey for a “budget” laptop at $899.99, but that’s a bargain for what you get. An OLED display is unheard of for laptops in this price range, and its i7-1165G7 is very competitive. Sadly, there is a significant drawback to this laptop. The ZenBook 13 only comes with 8 GB of RAM at the base price point. This wouldn’t be a big deal if you could expand it later. But, the memory is soldered to the motherboard, and there is no slot for an extra stick. We consider 8 GB to be the absolute bare minimum RAM a laptop should have, and you’ll notice some sluggishness outside of basic tasks. However, every budget laptop makes some sort of compromise, so those wanting to get one cheap should be prepared to be disappointed in some aspect.

ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop, 13.3” OLED FHD NanoEdge Bezel Display, Intel Core i7-1165G7,… Price:$899.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission