Amazon Prime Day 2025 dates announced: 4 days of deals await in July

If it’s mid-June, some Amazon Prime subscribers are probably getting their affairs in order ahead of this year’s Prime Day sales event. You might be renewing your Prime subscription and saving products to your to-buy lists, hoping that Amazon Prime Day 2025 will help you score deals on most of them.

The good news is Amazon has finally announced the dates for this year’s Prime Day. For the first time since launching the summer shopping spree, Prime Day will run for four days, doubling the length of most previous events.

Prime Day 2025 kicks off on July 8 at 12:01 AM PDT (3:01 AM EST) and will run for exactly 96 hours, ending on July 11.

What’s the deal with the 4-day Prime Day event?

It’s unclear why Amazon extended Prime Day 2025 to four days or how the longer event will affect access to deals.

As always, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the best discounts. That still applies if you’re on a 30-day trial or if you purchase a one-month membership ($14.99) just to cover the July 8–11 window.

We don’t yet know how Amazon and its partners will distribute deals across the 96-hour event. When will the best offers go live? You’ll need to keep checking Amazon and monitor your list of saved products.

According to Amazon’s press release, a new system has been designed to spread the hottest deals evenly across the four-day span.

The “Today’s Big Deals” sale will launch each day at midnight PDT. This daily event will feature some of the most exciting offers, with deep discounts on top brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s. These are just a few of Amazon’s partners taking part in the event.

These special offers will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

What countries are included in Prime Day 2025?

Amazon says Prime members in the following countries will have access to this year’s deals: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the U.S., and the UK.

Prime members in Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will gain access to Prime Day deals later this summer.

Back to School deals

Amazon’s Back to School and Off to College shops will also feature deals during Prime Day 2025. The company says shoppers can save up to 40% on school supplies.

There will also be “exclusive savings” across categories like laptops, fashion, home, and books for those preparing for the upcoming school year.

Any early deals?

You’ll have to wait a few more weeks for Prime Day 2025, but some early deals are already available. Amazon has a list of “17 of the best early Prime Day 2025 deals you can shop right now.” Unsurprisingly, most of these offers are for Amazon products.

What about tariffs?

While Prime Day 2025 could help you snag better prices on your favorite items, it’s still unclear how tariffs might impact the event.

Reports from earlier this year suggested that some third-party retailers were planning how to handle Trump’s tariffs. Some even said they might skip Prime Day altogether.

At one point, Amazon angered the White House amid speculation that some product pages might display tariff costs. Amazon later denied plans to show those costs separately.

If prices for your favorite items have gone up in recent months, Prime Day could still help you find good deals. In the meantime, check out the new LeBron James commercial for Amazon’s big shopping event.