Don’t get a 2025 LG OLED TV while the stunning LG B4 is on sale for $599

Everyone knows that LG OLED TVs are some of the most beloved televisions in the world. They feature stunningly vivid colors and the deepest blacks you can imagine. The only problem is that they’re often much more expensive than comparable smart TVs. That’s especially true when it comes to LG’s brand-new 2025 OLED TV lineup that was released earlier this year.

Instead of checking out the latest high-end LG OLED TVs and spending thousands, I recommend taking a look at the LG B4 OLED TV. The picture quality is just about as good as newer OLED TVs in LG’s mid-range, but this model is currently over half off its original retail price at just $599.99.

LG 48-Inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $599.99 (was $1,500) $599.99 at Best Buy

LG 65-Inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,199.99 (was $2,500) $1,199.99 at Best Buy

There are several great TV deals available right now, especially if you want an entry-level model. As we noted in our daily roundup of top deals, prices start at just $74.99 for the Insignia F20 Fire TV.

Needless to say, that’s a very low price for a decent television. But it’s also a small TV that’s only good for a kitchen or perhaps a guest room. If you want something bigger and higher-end, you definitely need to check out the sale happening right now at Best Buy.

I have an LG B4 OLED TV myself, and I can assure you that it’s absolutely stunning. The picture quality is just as good as the flagship LG C2 from a couple of years ago, which is the model I have right now in my living room. The B4 OLED TV features a newer display panel than the C2, and it touts some very impressive specs.

Some LG B4 highlights include self-lit pixels, 100% color fidelity, and 100% color volume. LG’s α8 AI Processor 4K does a remarkable job of helping produce incredible picture quality. Plus, AI Picture Pro technology helps upscale content to 4K without degrading the quality.

There are several different picture modes that are highly customizable. Also, gamers will love how fantastic the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X look on this TV, which automatically switches to gaming mode when it detects that you’ve turned on your console.

When it launched at $1,500, the LG B4 OLED TV was still among the best 48-inch TVs you could buy. Now, with a price of $599.99 on sale at Best Buy, the LG B4 OLED TV is unbeatable.

Want something much larger and a bit more premium? The fan-favorite LG C4 series is currently up to $1,200 off if you’re willing to spend more for one of LG’s C-series OLED TV models.

