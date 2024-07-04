When will Apple release the first iOS 18 public beta?

It’s been almost a month since Apple started beta testing iOS 18 with developers. This upcoming operating system update will bring several new features, including big changes to the foundation of the iPhone OS with redesigns to the Home Screen, Lock Screen, Control Center, and so much more.

With an official release coming in September, users are now questioning when Apple will release the iOS 18 public beta. Although we have no confirmation from Apple, here’s when you can expect it.

When does Apple usually release the first iOS public beta?

In previous years, Apple usually released a major iOS public beta update right after pushing out version three for developers. Here’s when that happened:

iOS 17 public beta was released on July 12, 2023

was released on July 12, 2023 iOS 16 public beta was released on July 11, 2022

was released on July 11, 2022 iOS 15 public beta was released on June 30, 2021

was released on June 30, 2021 iOS 14 public beta was released on July 9, 2020

Other than the iOS 15 public beta, which was released in late June, Apple usually releases its first public beta around mid-July. With that in mind, it’s probably safe to say that the iOS 18 public beta is just around the corner.

However, it’s unclear exactly when the company will launch its iOS 18 public beta. If Apple follows this trend, iOS 18 beta 3 should be released to developers next week.

If everything goes well, the public beta should be available the following week. The release date for the first iOS 18 public beta is expected to be between July 15 and July 18.

How to download iOS 18 public beta

Fortunately, once the iOS 18 public beta is available, it’s going to be easy to download. First, you need to enroll your Apple ID in the Apple Beta Software program. After that, follow the steps below:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

Tap on General and Software Update

Tap on Beta Updates and enable iOS 18 Public Beta once it’s available

Supported devices

With iOS 17, Apple ditched the iPhone 8 and iPhone X models from its lineup. With iOS 18, Apple continues to offer support for the same iPhones:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

If Apple announces a release date, BGR will make sure to update this article with the latest information. In the meantime, we have a guide teaching you how to download the developer’s beta of iOS 18.