Cyber Monday gift card deals: Get free money from Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

One of the most popular posts I’ve ever written for BGR Deals is our big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals. That makes perfect sense, of course, because people love getting free money. And right now, during Cyber Monday, there are so many gift card deals that let you score free money in the form of bonus credit.

Some people want to buy a new TV for Cyber Monday. Others look for new laptops or kitchen appliances. But there’s one type of deal that everyone needs to take advantage of. And in this guide, we’ll show you all the best Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals that score you free money in the form of Amazon credit.

Best Cyber Monday Gift Card deals

The first deal we need to cover is one that our readers love. It reappears all the time on Amazon, and people swarm the site to get it each and every time.

It’s always one of the best gift card deals you can get, and that’s still true on Cyber Monday 2022.

Here’s how it works: spend $40 or more on an Amazon eGift card. When you do, you’ll get an $8 promotional credit for free as long as it’s your first time buying the gift card in question.

Eligible shoppers should see text on this page that says, “Amazon.com (Select Accts) Get an $8 promotional credit with a $40 Gift Card purchase. Valid for first-time gift card customers only. Shipping is free.” If you don’t see that text, you might not be able to get this deal.

According to Amazon, it’ll take up to 48 hours for the promotional credit to be added to your account.

(SECRET TIP: If you have trouble with this promo, contact Amazon customer care and send a screenshot of the deal. Many people have reported that Amazon gave them the promotional credit as a result)

Also of note, you can use your own email address as the eGift card recipient. That way, you’re just loading $40 onto your own Amazon account and getting an additional $8 credit in the process.

On top of that, there are also so many more Cyber Monday gift card deals available this year. Shoppers can score free money from Amazon with tons of other gift cards and eGift cards!

You’ll find all the different Cyber Monday gift card deals right here on this page. There are plenty of different deals available right now. You can even get a $15 credit when you buy a $100 Apple gift card!

Here are some of our favorite deals:

All of these offers get you a free Amazon credit between $5.50 and $15. You’d have to be crazy to pass up these spectacular sales.

One thing to note is that there’s a good chance many of these Cyber Monday gift card deals will sell out. It happens every single year. Make sure you take advantage while you still can, or you’ll be kicking yourself.

Also, be sure to visit this page on Amazon to check out all the other gift card deals available right now.

More ways to get free money for Cyber Monday

In addition to all the Cyber Monday gift card deals we’ve already covered, there are several other ways to get your hands on free money all Cyber Week long.

Here are some examples: you can get a free Amazon gift card of up to $150 when you sign up for an Amazon Visa Rewards Signature Card. Or, you’ll score a $10 credit when you try Amazon pickup with the coupon code 10TRYPICKUP.

There’s also a great promotion that gets first-time users a $12 credit when they use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more to their Amazon accounts.

