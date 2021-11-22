Best Cyber Monday deals 2021: TVs, Apple devices, Sonos, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is only a few days away, and that means that Cyber Monday is almost here too. More and more, the two are blending together into one big shopping event, and we’re keeping an eye on the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals right here.

This year, Black Friday takes place on November 26, with Cyber Monday falling on November 29. Maybe you’re not the best when it comes to putting together a list ahead of time. That’s okay. But this might be the year you start. Even if you want to do your shopping at the last minute, we’re here to help.

Whether you want TVs, laptops, Apple products, or are just looking for the best options at different stores, we’ve got you covered. You don’t need to be overwhelmed. Shopping can be hectic. So, take our advice and take a look at the best Cyber Monday deals for 2021.

Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals

Looking for a way to improve on the living room experience? A solid TV is worth buying. We’re expecting to get a ton of awesome TV deals for Cyber Monday 2021, on all different kinds of TVs.

When buying a TV, there are a few things to consider. You’ll want to think about the size of the screen, and your budget. You’ll also want to consider the smart TV platform that you want, whether it be Roku, Google TV, or something else. And, you’ll want to think about the number of ports and TV specs like the refresh rate and the type of display that’s used. Without further ado, here are the best Black Friday 2021 TV deals we could find.

LG C1 OLED TV List Price: $2,499.99 Price: $1,771.99 You Save: $728.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung QN90A QLED TV List Price: $1,499.99 Price: $1,197.99 You Save: $302.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung 55-Inch Frame TV List Price: $1,297.99 Price: $977.99 You Save: $320.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Read more about Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals here

Cyber Monday 2021 smart home deals

Smart home devices are definitely worth investing in. With a fully decked-out smart home, you can control your lights and appliances using your voice and your phone. And, you can better monitor your home’s energy usage, which is always good.

When buying smart home devices, the first thing you’ll want to keep in mind is which smart home ecosystem you use: Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit. Right now, many devices that are compatible with one aren’t always compatible with the others. You’ll also want to consider your budget, of course. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 smart home deals.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight 2 Camera System List Price: $499.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $200.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Read more about Cyber Monday 2021 smart home deals here

Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals

Looking for a new laptop? There are tons of options out there, and they’re not all created equal. A laptop can be super important to your work and personal life.

When buying a laptop, you’ll first want to think about whether you want a Mac or a Windows device. Then, you’ll want to consider what you plan on using it for — and if you’re going to be using it for more than basic tasks, how high-performing you need it to be. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals.

HP 14 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U List Price: $559.99 Price: $479.99 You Save: $80.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop List Price: $969.99 Price: $769.18 You Save: $200.81 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip List Price: $1,499.00 Price: $1,349.00 You Save: $150.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday 2021 video game deals

Video games are set to get some pretty sweet discounts for Cyber Monday 2021 too. We’re expecting deals on Nintendo Switch games, PlayStation 5 games, and Xbox Series X games. When buying a video game, make sure you get a game that works on your platform. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 video game deals we could find.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Standard Edition List Price: $59.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $40.00 (67%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Call of Duty: Vanguard List Price: $69.99 Price: $59.94 You Save: $10.05 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Read more about Cyber Monday 2021 video game deals here

Cyber Monday 2021 Apple deals

Apple products are always hot items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Apple itself won’t offer huge discounts on its own devices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — but other retailers will. Whether you’re looking for a new iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, or anything else, here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals on Apple devices.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones List Price: $549.00 Price: $439.99 You Save: $109.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) List Price: $749.00 Price: $459.00 You Save: $290.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Read more about Cyber Monday 2021 Apple deals here

Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen deals

Looking for a new kitchen appliance? Cyber Monday 2021 will likely offer tons of excellent kitchen appliance deals too. We’re expecting kitchen deals to range from air fryers to toaster ovens to coffee makers. No matter what you’re looking for from a kitchen appliance, here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen deals we could find so far.

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker Price: $149 ($80 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker Price: $79 ($20 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

The products we are keeping an eye on the most

There are plenty of options when it comes to deals around this time of year. The big-ticket items that you always expect to have sales will have the big deals. For example, if you want to buy a new tablet, you’ll definitely find lower prices. Need a new desktop? Keep an eye out for the one you want.

You will need to do some searching when you are planning on what to buy this holiday season. Some companies are already rolling out some of their plans and best deals. Amazon has started its big sale with the current Early BF Deals. The Nintendo Switch OLED and Apple Watch Series 7 are both available for ordering. So older options from those two tech giants are likely going to be on sale in the next few weeks.

Roku deals have already begun at Amazon and we expect more on those. Fire TV Stick 4K deals are also happening, with prices low because of the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max being available. TiVo Stream 4K is also available for a discount at the moment. So you’ll be able to stream your favorite shows and movies on a streaming device that is cheaper. Remember that a ton of different outlets will have sales as we inch closer to the holidays. We are under a month now, so the sales are going to be ramping up shortly.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More of the best Cyber Monday deals at additional retailers

Amazon announced a ton of Black Friday secret deals that are already live. Amazon has also shown the different holiday gift guides that are available. You can get toys, stocking stuffers, electronics, home gifts, and more. Some of the best Beats headphones, the Beats Solo 3, are currently marked down. You can snag them for only $99.99.

Target’s deals started on Halloween and the Black Friday deals change weekly. You can get headphones, toys, laptops, and more for less. The company has announced “Holiday Best” designations that will alert customers that the price they see is the lowest it’ll be for the holiday season. That’ll give customers more peace of mind. Not only are the same deals that were available last Sunday still discounted, but there is a new crop of deals also available now.

For computers, HP, Dell, and Lenovo have all announced their holiday gift guides and Black Friday coverage. You can get major Lenovo Dealbusters right now in anticipation of the larger events. Best Buy is offering guaranteed pricing matches. So if you buy something from Best Buy and the price then drops, they will refund you the difference.

List of all of our coverage

Here is what we have an eye on. We will be adding to this as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Take a look at all of the individualized coverage and see what we are expecting and what we know so far.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.