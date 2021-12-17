Insane Amazon deal gets you an Echo Dot for $1

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are Echo Dot deals all the time at Amazon. That is surely at least a big part of the reason why it’s the single best-selling Alexa smart speaker Amazon has ever made. It’s already quite reasonable at $40-$50, but frequent discounts chop that already affordable price even lower.

For example, Amazon is running sales right now that get you the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99 or the $60 Echo Dot with Clock to $34.99. That said, Amazon’s current sales don’t offer discounts anywhere near the one in the special hidden deal Amazon is running right now on the previous-generation model.

Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $0.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service. That’s right, folks — a Dot for $0.99!

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price: $8.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best Echo Dot deal ever

Image source: Amazon

Right now on its site, Amazon is offering the Echo Dot for just $8.98 when bundled with 1 month of its Amazon Music Unlimited service, which costs $7.99 per month for Prime members.

Since AMU costs $7.99, that means you’re getting an Echo Dot for only $0.99! Needless to say, that’s the lowest price ever.

It’s important to note that the AMU subscription will automatically renew each month, of course, and if you like it you can keep it and ditch Spotify or Apple Music. Or, if you’d rather stick with what you know, that’s okay too — just go to this page anytime after you place your order and you can cancel Amazon Music Unlimited.

You can literally cancel your service the instant after you place the order and you won’t have to worry about getting charged again. But you’ll still get to keep streaming for the rest of the month, and you’ll get a $0.99 Echo Dot!

The only caveat is that this deal is available only to Amazon customers who have never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited before. If you have tried AMU in the past or you’re a current subscriber, you’ll see a message explaining that you’re not eligible for this promotion.

There’s no telling when the deal will disappear though, so hurry or you might miss it. You can see the terms and conditions for this deal right here on Amazon’s site.

Echo Dot & AMU fast facts

Wondering what make the Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited so great? Here’s some additional info to keep in mind:

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you unlimited access to more than 70 million songs

Stream any time, anywhere, alwyas ad-free

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker ever

A compact design lets you put the Echo Dot anywhere without taking up too much space

The sleek fabric design looks great in any space

Great speaker quality makes the Echo Dot perfect for streaming music or listening to your favorite podcasts

Pair two Echo Dot smart speakers for stereo sound

Enjoy hands-free access to Amazon’s smart virtual personal assistant, Alexa

Ask Alexa to stream songs from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM, and more

Alexa can also answer all your questions and even control your smart home devices

Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more

Worried about your privacy? The microphone-off button electronically disconnects the microphones on the Echo Dot so your private conversations are secure

