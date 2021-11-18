Best Cyber Monday Apple deals for 2021: Apple Watch, MacBooks, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple products are always hot ticket items on Cyber Monday. While Apple itself only sometimes offers Cyber Monday deals of its own, other retailers, like Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and more, often offer some kind of sale for Apple products for the event. In other words, whether you want a new Mac or a pair of AirPods, it’s worth looking out for deals on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday, this year, is on November 29, so we’re set to start seeing deals on Apple products in the very near future. We’re expecting to get some great deals on Mac computers, the Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. We may even see a discount on an iPhone model or two.

We’ll be updating this guide through Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the best Black Friday Apple deals.

Looking for something else? Check out our full guides on the best Cyber Monday TV deals, and the best Black Friday deals.

Cyber Monday 2021 Mac deals

Need a new MacBook laptop or Mac desktop? There are some excellent deals on Mac computers for Cyber Monday. Here are our favorite Mac deals so far.

Apple MacBook Air List Price: $999.00 Price: $899.00 You Save: $100.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip List Price: $1,499.00 Price: $1,349.00 You Save: $150.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday 2021 AirPod deals

Apple’s AirPods have been getting better and better. For Cyber Monday, you can get deals on a number of different AirPods models. The best of them can be found below.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Max Headphones List Price: $549.00 Price: $479.00 You Save: $70.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday 2021 Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch is largely considered to be the best wearable device out there, and for good reason. Here are the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals so far.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) List Price: $749.00 Price: $459.00 You Save: $290.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 6 Price: $384.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday 2021 iPad deals

The iPad is a great way to play games, watch movies, and browse the web on a bigger screen than your phone can offer. We’re likely to see some great deals on iPads during the shopping event. Here are the best so far.

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular 128GB - Space Gray List Price: $1,299.00 Price: $1,229.00 You Save: $70.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday 2021 iPhone deals

The iPhone is the hub of your digital life, but a high-end iPhone can cost a lot of money. Thankfully, there will be some solid deals on iPhones for Black Friday 2021. We don’t yet have any iPhone deals live, but we’ll add them here as they launch.

How to get the best Cyber Monday Apple deals

Buying an Apple device is usually a little easier than, for example, trying to find a great smart home device. That’s because there are tons of smart home products out there, and finding the right one for your needs can be hard. If you’re an Apple fan and need a laptop, you’re looking at getting either a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro. Need a phone? You’re getting an iPhone. Smartwatch? Apple Watch.

Of course, that’s not a bad thing. Apple products are among the best in their class, plus they all work together incredibly well.

To find the best Cyber Monday Apple deals, it’s worth just making a list of the products you actually want. If it goes on sale, pull the trigger. If not, you can wait until Cyber Monday, or later.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday Apple deals

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will likely offer some decent Apple deals. It’s hard to tell exactly which day will offer the better deals.

Traditionally, Black Friday has been the time to take advantage of in-store deals. Cyber Monday, as the name suggests, has been for online deals. That, however, has changed recently, and that change has been accelerated by the pandemic. These days, you can still get Black Friday deals online — so don’t feel like you have to rush to the store to get a good deal.

Ultimately, if you find a great deal on Black Friday, and don’t know for sure that there will be a better one on Cyber Monday, then it’s worth buying the device. It’s entirely possible that Cyber Monday will offer a better deal. But, unless you can cancel your purchase and re-order on Cyber Monday, it’s not even worth looking on Cyber Monday.

Where are the best Cyber Monday Apple deals?

You’ll be able to get great Apple deals from all kinds of retailers. Traditionally, Apple itself hasn’t offered very many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. So, if you want to buy straight from Apple, you may not get much better prices than you would now. It’s still worth waiting to see though.

The better deals will be from third-party retailers. For example, Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon will likely offer deals on MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods. We’ll have to see what kinds of deals we get for the iPhone. The iPhone often doesn’t get very big discounts.

Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy Apple products?

That depends. You may find a great deal on an Apple product on Black Friday, and if so, it’s probably a good idea to buy it. There’s no guarantee that you’ll get a similar deal on Cyber Monday. That said, if you’re not desperate for a new device, it’s perhaps worth waiting for Cyber Monday to see if a better deal becomes available.

Last year’s Cyber Monday Apple deals

Last year, we saw lots of great deals on Apple products, including from Apple itself. In 2020, Apple offered a $150 Apple Store gift card on select purchases. Other stores, however, offered discounts on AirPods Pro, select Apple Watch models, and even the iPad Pro.

We didn’t really see many discounts on iPhone models, and it’s unclear if that will change or not this year. If iPhone 12 models are still on sale, it’s likely they’ll get discounts first, before the iPhone 13 models that will only be a month or two old at that point.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.