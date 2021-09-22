Black Friday Apple deals: iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more

Black Friday Apple deals are always worth checking. While Apple itself only sometimes offers Black Friday discounts of its own, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more, almost always carry at least some kind of sale for Apple products for Black Friday. In other words, whether you want a new Mac or a pair of AirPods, it’s worth taking a look for the best deal on Black Friday.

This year, Black Friday is on November 26, so it will be a while before we actually start seeing Black Friday Apple deals. We’re expecting to get some great deals on Mac computers, the Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. We may even see a discount on an iPhone model or two. It’s expected that by the time Black Friday comes around, the iPhone 13 series will be available.

We’ll be updating this guide as we get closer to the event. If you don’t want to wait for Black Friday to get a great Apple deal, we’ll include some other Apple deals below. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the best Black Friday Apple deals.

How to get the best Black Friday Apple deals

Buying an Apple device is usually a little easier than, for example, trying to find a great smart home device. That’s because there are hundreds of smart home products out there, and finding the perfect one can be hard. If you’re an Apple fan and need a laptop, you’re looking at getting either a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro. Need a phone? You’re getting an iPhone. Smartwatch? Apple Watch.

Of course, that’s not a bad thing. Apple products are among the best in their class, plus they all work together incredibly well.

To find the best Black Friday Apple deals, it’s worth just making a list of the products you actually want. If it goes on sale, pull the trigger. If not, you can wait until Cyber Monday, or later.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday Apple deals

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will likely offer some decent Apple deals, and it’s hard to tell exactly which day will offer the better deals.

Traditionally, Black Friday has been the time to take advantage of in-store deals, while Cyber Monday, as the name suggests, has been for the online deals. That, however, has changed recently, and that change has been accelerated by the pandemic. These days, you can still get Black Friday deals online — so don’t feel like you have to rush to the store to get a good deal.

In the end, if you find a great deal on Black Friday, and don’t know for sure that there will be a better one on Cyber Monday, then it’s worth buying the device. It’s entirely possible that Cyber Monday will offer a better deal — but unless you can cancel your purchase and re-order on Cyber Monday, it’s not even worth looking on Cyber Monday.

Last year’s Black Friday Apple deals

Last year, we saw tons of great Black Friday Apple deals, including from Apple itself. In 2020, Apple offered a $150 Apple Store gift card on select purchases. Other stores, however, offered discounts on AirPods Pro, select Apple Watch models, and even the iPad Pro.

We didn’t really see many discounts on iPhone models, and it’s unclear if that will change or not this year. If iPhone 12 models are still on sale, it’s likely they’ll get discounts first, before the iPhone 13 models that will only be a month or two old at that point.

Best Apple deals right now

Can’t wait for Black Friday? There are a few Apple deals worth checking out right now. Here are the best Apple deals you can take advantage of right away.

