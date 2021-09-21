Black Friday smart home deals: All the best deals we expect to see

Black Friday smart home deals are absolutely worth considering. Smart home devices in general are getting better, and they’re getting easier to integrate into your lifestyle. That’s true no matter what ecosystem of products you live in — whether it be Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Apple’s HomeKit.

There are quite a few things to consider before you buy a new smart home device. Perhaps the most important thing to consider is what smart home ecosystem you prefer to use. If you tend to use Google Assistant, you’ll want to make sure it’s compatible with that ecosystem. The same is true for Apple’s HomeKit, and Amazon’s Alexa.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to actually see Black Friday smart home deals. We’re expecting to see deals across all smart home genres, including security systems, window and door sensors, smart lights, smart locks, and more.

We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get closer to the big event. And, if you don’t want to wait for Black Friday, we’ll include as many great smart home deals as we can. Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday smart home deals.

How to get the best Black Friday smart home deals

Buying smart home devices can be tricky at times. After all, not all smart home devices work well together. As mentioned, you’ll want to make sure that you buy smart home products that are compatible with your preferred ecosystem.

Beyond that, getting the best smart home device for you really depends on the kind of product that you get. If you’re buying a smart security camera, for example, you’ll want a camera that offers a solid video quality and maybe some extra smart features. If you buy a smart lock, you’ll want to make sure that it works with your deadbolt or you’re willing to replace your deadbolt. Check out our guide on the best smart home devices to learn more.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday smart home deals

So, what’s better: Black Friday or Cyber Monday smart home deals? Ultimately, both days will offer excellent smart home deals.

While Black Friday falls on November 26, Cyber Monday falls on November 29. Traditionally, Black Friday was the time to get the best in-store deals, while Cyber Monday was where you could find the best online deals. Recently, however, the two have been merging — and you’ll find awesome Black Friday deals online too.

If you find a great deal on a smart home product that you’ve been keeping an eye on on Black Friday, we recommend buying it. It’s entirely possible that the product will get a better discount on Cyber Monday, but it’s also possible that the deal will end and it will only be available at full price after Black Friday.

We also recommend making a list of all the smart home devices you actually want. That way you can seek out the products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and see whether they’re on sale or not.

Last year’s Black Friday smart home deals

Last year, we saw tons of great Black Friday smart home deals, from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. For example, we saw deals on Blink security cameras, August smart locks, smart home hubs, and more.

Generally speaking, smart home devices have been getting cheaper and cheaper, while at the same time getting better and better. As a result, if you haven’t already bought into the smart home, this might be the year to do so.

Best smart home deals right now

Can’t wait for the best Black Friday smart home deals? There are plenty of great deals that you can take advantage of right now. Here are the best smart home deals right now.

