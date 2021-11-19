Cyber Monday smart home deals 2021: All the deals we have so far

Cyber Monday smart home deals are well and truly on the way. Smart home devices, in general, are getting better, and they’re getting easier to integrate into your lifestyle, no matter what kind of home you have. That’s true no matter what ecosystem of products you live in — whether it be Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Apple’s HomeKit.

There are a few important considerations to make before you buy new smart home devices. For starters, you’ll want to make sure it’s compatible with your smart home ecosystem, whether it be Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple’s HomeKit.

This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 29, and we’re already starting to see some excellent smart home deals. We’re expecting to see deals across all smart home genres, including security systems, window and door sensors, smart lights, smart locks, and more.

We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get closer to the big event. Here’s everything you need to know about the best Cyber Monday smart home deals for 2021.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 smart speaker deals

Smart speakers come in all different shapes and sizes. There are some that are smaller, cheaper, and easy to place around your home. And, there are larger ones that offer better audio quality. No matter what you’re looking for, here are the best Cyber Monday smart speaker deals for 2021.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 smart security deals

Security systems are getting better and better, and it’s now easy to take control of your home’s security. There are tons of great smart security systems out there, along with standalone security cameras and locks. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 smart security deals.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 smart lighting deals

Smart light bulbs and light switches let you control the lights from your phone or your voice. There are tons of smart lighting products to consider. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 smart lighting deals.

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday is on November 29, meaning it may be some time before we start really seeing lots of smart home deals. Black Friday will take place on the following week, on Monday November 29.

How to get the best Cyber Monday smart home deals

Buying smart home devices can be tricky at times. After all, not all smart home devices work well together. As mentioned, you’ll want to make sure that you buy smart home products that are compatible with your preferred ecosystem.

Beyond that, getting the best smart home device for you really depends on the kind of product that you get. If you’re buying a smart security camera, for example, you’ll want a camera that offers a solid video quality and maybe some extra smart features. If you buy a smart lock, you’ll want to make sure that it works with your deadbolt or you’re willing to replace your deadbolt. Check out our guide on the best smart home devices to learn more.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday smart home deals

So, what’s better: Black Friday or Cyber Monday smart home deals? Ultimately, both days will offer excellent smart home deals.

While Black Friday falls on November 26, Cyber Monday falls on November 29. Traditionally, Black Friday was the time to get the best in-store deals, while Cyber Monday was where you could find the best online deals. Recently, however, the two have been merging — and you’ll find awesome Black Friday deals online too.

If you find a great deal on a smart home product that you’ve been keeping an eye on on Black Friday, we recommend buying it. It’s entirely possible that the product will get a better discount on Cyber Monday, but it’s also possible that the deal will end and it will only be available at full price after Black Friday.

We also recommend making a list of all the smart home devices you actually want. That way you can seek out the products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and see whether they’re on sale or not.

Where are the best Cyber Monday smart home deals?

We’re likely to get Black Friday smart home deals from all kinds of retailers, and it’s hard to say which retailer will offer the “best” of them. Of course, that does change a little depending on the kinds of devices you want to get. For example, if you want Amazon devices or devices from an Amazon brand, like Ring or Eero, then the best deals are likely to be on Amazon.

Generally, however, we think you’ll be able to get great deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy smart home devices?

It depends. If you’re in the market for new smart home devices and see a great deal on Black Friday, it’s probably worth pulling the trigger. If not, it may be worth waiting until Cyber Monday. There’s no guarantee that a deal you see on Black Friday will get better or even remain the same until Cyber Monday.

Last year’s Cyber Monday smart home deals

Last year, we saw tons of great Cyber Monday smart home deals, from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. For example, we saw deals on Blink security cameras, August smart locks, smart home hubs, and more.

Generally speaking, smart home devices have been getting cheaper and cheaper, while at the same time getting better and better. As a result, if you haven’t already bought into the smart home, this might be the year to do so.