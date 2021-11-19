Best Cyber Monday video game deals 2021: Get your game on for cheap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, and they’re set to bring with them some incredible video game deals. So much so that the shopping event is probably worth waiting for if you’re in the market for video games. That said, it can be difficult to find the best deals — which is why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday video game deals for 2021.

We’re here to keep track of some of the best Cyber Monday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to discuss video games, video game consoles, and video game accessories. If you consider yourself a big-time gamer, you when when and where to look for the best titles.

We are going to be marking down all of the best Black Friday video game deals for you. As we get closer to the dates of November 26th and November 29th, we’re seeing more video game deals.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 PlayStation deals

Even after over a year of availability, the PlayStation 5 is hard to get your hands on. Games, however, are widely available — so if you already have a PlayStation 5, or a PS4, there should be something here for you. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 PlayStation deals.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 Xbox deals

Like the PlayStation 5, the latest Xbox consoles aren’t very available. But also like the PS5, there are tons of great Xbox games out there — and they’re easy to get. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 Xbox deals.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 Nintendo Switch deals

The Switch has been out for a while now, plus the latest model, the Switch OLED, is now available. There are plenty of great Switch games out there. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 Nintendo Switch deals.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 gaming controller deals

No matter what type of gamer you are, a decent controller can always help. That’s even true if you’re a PC gamer — as there are plenty of PC titles that play better with a decent controller.

When buying a controller, it’s important to keep in mind that not all accessories are compatible with all platforms. You wouldn’t buy a Nintendo Switch Pro controller, for example, if you have a PS5. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 gaming controller deals.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 gaming headset deals

A great gaming headset can make gaming a whole lot more enjoyable. Gaming headsets make it so that you can hear your surroundings better, not to mention enjoying in-game music.

When buying a gaming headset, make sure that you get one that’s compatible with your system, and that it supports features that you would want, like a built-in microphone, easy mute switches, and so on.

Other Cyber Monday 2021 gaming deals

Looking for something else? Here are the best other Cyber Monday 2021 gaming deals that didn’t fit in any of the above categories.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 console deals

Cyber Monday won’t just be home to deals on actual video games — there will also be deals on gaming accessories and other devices. It’s not yet certain if we’ll see deals on consoles though — consoles are still very hard to find at retailer price.

When looking for a console, there are a few things to keep in mind. Current-generation consoles include the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch. All three of those consoles are difficult to get right now — so if you find a great deal and it’s in stock, it’s worth pulling the trigger right away.

When can we expect to see Cyber Monday video game deals?

Last year, there was an insane push to get out as many deals for video games. With new consoles from PlayStation and Xbox, it was a great time for gamers. Plus, lots more games started to come out for the Nintendo Switch. The push to get a PlayStation 5 last year during the holidays was one of the toughest tasks. The same goes for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

What you are likely to see during the Cyber Monday event is price drops on games. As every year goes on, the price for games released earlier in the year or the year prior drops rapidly. You’re able to get some of the best games of 2020 right now for nearly half of their price, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. With titles like Forza Horizon 5 just on the market, there will be a push. More games will have price drops, especially in the next few weeks.

Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch put out a new version of its console this year in the form of the Nintendo Switch OLED. This went on sale a few weeks ago and almost immediately sold out. This comes out as we all wait patiently for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. The demand was strong out of the gate. It also comes with an adjustable stand, giving you three ways to play the system. The new Metroid Dread also came out that same day and is currently available. You may see some deals for this around a push for Black Friday and ultimately, Cyber Monday.

But, as it is just coming out about six weeks earlier, chances are the price will still be high. What you will likely see is a drop on the original Nintendo Switch. Now that the new model is out, the older one and the Nintendo Switch Lite could very well be discounted, though we’ll have to wait and see.

PlayStation 5 versus Xbox Series X

When it comes to the two popular gaming consoles, you likely aren’t going to find a discount on either. They are still even hard to find in stock but we are expecting that to change. We are already noticing restocks on PS5 and Xbox Series X. See if you can find them available on Best Buy and Amazon.

The stores like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and e-commerce outlets like Amazon will push to have larger amounts of consoles in stock. This is to make sure that games like the new Call of Duty: Vanguard is able to be played. It came out a week ago and is available right now if you have a PS5. It is also available for PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You’ll likely be able to get controllers and other accessories for cheaper around this time. The PS5 DualSense controller will likely be discounted.

Target announced its Black Friday deals started on Sunday, Oct. 31. You’ll be able to get select video games for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch up to 60% off right now in the company’s deals.

Black Friday or Cyber Monday for video games

Typically, you’re able to find better deals on Black Friday for PlayStation and Xbox. But Nintendo will sometimes wait until Cyber Monday to give you deals. Sometimes, it is maybe a few months of a cheaper online subscription. You’ll likely be able to get the original Nintendo Switch cheaper leading into Black Friday. But the best deal yet could be for Cyber Monday, as Nintendo does tend to go that way.

For PlayStation and Xbox, you have to keep an eye on restocks. This forces everyone who wants one of the consoles to keep checking back. For games, you may want to stay away from Far Cry 6 though. Also, move towards the new Guardians of the Galaxy game if you can.

