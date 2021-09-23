Black Friday laptop deals: What we expect to see

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never too early to start thinking about Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. If last year was any indication, we’re sure to see some amazing deals that you’re going to be able to buy right from your home and wait for it to be delivered. You can also opt for store pickup if that is a simpler option. Regardless, there’s plenty of amazing deals to think about for this upcoming Black Friday, so you better be ready. Whether you want a phone or a gaming console, there’s plenty to choose from. With the pandemic a year ago, the push for laptops was earlier than normal.

It will be interesting to just when Black Friday laptop deals might be showing up this year. You’re certainly going to be alerted if that is a big-ticket item that you’re looking for. But if you want an idea of what exactly is going on, you can check in here.

This is a post we will be updating as we near Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ll have your coverage for the best laptop deals you’re sure to find for 2021. Check out our thoughts on the best Black Friday laptop deals and what we might see.

Looking for something else? Check out our guide on the best Black Friday TV deals.

When will Black Friday laptop deals start this year?

Black Friday falls on November 26, 2021. That is the day plenty of deals will go live and there will be flash events to cover all of your bases. But you can bet that many of them will start earlier. Plenty of discounts start in the weeks leading up, some of them as early as October, so just a few weeks away. So we expect to start hearing about some of these very shortly. Everyone saw that, at Apple’s California Streaming event, there were no mentions of a new MacBook. While we aren’t sure if we will be getting more info at the supposed next Apple online event this year, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Last year, the MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 chip was discounted for the first time for Black Friday. You might find some of the best Black Friday laptop deals before Black Friday even comes. There are plenty of deals right now, including some you can find at Amazon.

It can be tricky to figure out when they might strike. If you’ve had your eye on a specific laptop, you’re likely going to be following it and its price for months. As the time nears October and November, you may see a drop in that price. How do you know if you should grab it or wait to see if it drops even more? It’s really a waiting game and whether or not you feel comfortable getting it at a certain price.

How to get the best Black Friday laptop deals?

Getting the best laptop deals is all about pouncing when the time is right. You’ll notice some deals, especially at places like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and then the manufacturers themselves. You’re going to be signing up for email alerts for when laptop sales are going on. We all have a million deals emails we get and you’re bound to see the words “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” popping up in the subject line soon.

You’re going to want to find something that comes with all the features that you want. The amount of memory, the video card, and the space that you require are musts. Figuring out the specs for your computer should be a top priority. Also, you definitely will need to decide whether a laptop or desktop makes the most sense for you.

Once you have all of that figured out, you’ll be able to shop more easily. Before the sales start is the time to narrow down what kind of laptop you may want. That way, when you see the laptop for you, you can snag it before it runs out of stock.

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday falls on November 29, 2021. It used to be called Cyber Monday because you could only get the deals online. But now, with more people shopping online than ever before, you’re going to find a lot of great deals on both days.

Which is the better one for buying a laptop is really up to where you want to buy it from. The manufacturers are likely to be tossing out major electronic deals on Cyber Monday that may be better than Black Friday. For example, HP always has a massive Cyber Monday on laptops after having a big sale on Black Friday. But there are certain laptops they only put on sale on Cyber Monday.

Last year’s Black Friday offerings

As we mentioned earlier, the MacBook Pro M1 had its first discount around Black Friday last year. Some of the big names for laptops like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more will have big sales again. Narrowing down which one is right for you makes all the sense before the sales happen.

Best laptop deals right now

If you don’t want to wait, that’s totally understandable. Here are some of the best options for deals on laptops right now.

14.1" Full HD Windows Laptop PC (Windows 10, 4GB RAM, Dual Band 5GHz WiFi (2X WiFi Speeds), T90… List Price: $299.97 Price: $274.95 You Save: $25.02 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Acer Aspire Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6" FHD Display, Intel Celeron Dual-Core N4500 Proces… List Price: $429.00 Price: $399.00 You Save: $30.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

---Newest Flagship Acer R13 13.3" Convertible 2-in-1 Full HD IPS Touchscreen Chromebook - Intel… List Price: $699.00 Price: $304.95 You Save: $394.05 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Alienware Area 51M Gaming Laptop, 17.3" 300hz 3ms FHD Display, Intel Core i7-10700K, Nvidia GeF… List Price: $2,899.99 Price: $2,589.00 You Save: $310.99 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HP 2021 Envy 17t High Performance Laptop, 17.3" Full HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-113… List Price: $1,449.00 Price: $1,379.00 You Save: $70.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop: 17.3" 240Hz Display, Intel Core i7-10875H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2… List Price: $1,749.00 Price: $1,499.00 You Save: $250.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS | AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Quad-Core Mobile… List Price: $399.99 Price: $361.07 You Save: $38.92 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage,… List Price: $999.00 Price: $849.99 You Save: $149.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HP 15 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD Storage, 15.6” Fu… List Price: $659.99 Price: $548.08 You Save: $111.91 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

See the best Black Friday smart home deals!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.