Best Walmart Black Friday deals: All the best deals so far

Black Friday is right around the corner. While you might treat the event like another Prime Day, where you mostly check Amazon’s deals, the reality is that other retailers are set to offer significant discounts. Notably, Walmart will offer excellent deals both in-store and online, and it’s absolutely worth checking them out.

The Black Friday shopping event will take place on November 26, so we’re still a ways off from the deals that we’re expecting to see. That said, we are expecting to see some deals before Black Friday itself — so it’s worth keeping an eye out for information as Black Friday approaches.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the best Walmart Black Friday deals. And, check out our full coverage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Walmart Black Friday vs Cyber Monday deals

In the past, Black Friday has been the best way to get deals in-store, while Cyber Monday has been the home of online deals. Recently, however, that has been changing. These days, you can get incredible online deals on Black Friday — and ultimately, it’s all turning into one days-long shopping event.

In the end, we’re expecting the quality of the deals to be similar on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Still, it’s important to note that some of the deals that are available on Black Friday may not be available on Cyber Monday, so if you see an incredible deal, it’s worth pulling the trigger.

Last year’s Walmart Black Friday deals

Last year, we saw some incredible deals on all kinds of products from Walmart. That included awesome deals on things like the Roku Streaming Stick+, which was available for $29 instead of its normal price of $49. The Beats Powerbeats were also available at a discount, coming at $99 instead of the normal $149.

In the end, all kinds of tech will get discounts on Black Friday, including headphones, laptops, Apple products, and more.

Best Walmart deals right now

Don’t want to wait for Black Friday? There are some great deals on products from Walmart that you can take advantage of right now. Here’s a short list of some of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals.