Black Friday headphone deals: What we have our eyes on

Sales and deals are coming up fast. That is the case always and, more often than not, it’s for stuff you don’t want. But, there is a time of year where you’re bound to find stuff that you do want. That, of course, is the holiday season with shopping events on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You’re bound to find the best deals around that time of year, no matter what you’re looking for. That’s because the most amount of gifts are purchased in that span.

We obviously don’t need to tell you how the holidays work, but we are here to alert you that you should be thinking of the sales you can get on Black Friday. If you want a new TV, there’s definitely going to be sales. Are you a massive fan of Apple? There will be great Apple deals in November. Hopefully, if there’s a specific item that you want, you’ll be able to get it discounted.

That also goes for headphones. Headphones are such a vital part of our everyday life. You obviously want to have a pair that you can rely on. Maybe you need ones to wear to the gym. Maybe you’re interested in ones for your commute or when you fly, like wireless headphones. There are headphones for everybody and there are Black Friday headphone deals for all. We’ll take a look at what we think we’ll see when November 26th rolls around.

How to get the best Black Friday headphone deals

It makes a lot of sense to start paying attention to the price of headphones at this time of year. It all makes sense to know if there is a new version of a certain pair of headphones coming out this year. If so, the previous model is likely going to be discounted. For example, Bose QuietComfort 35 II are arguably some of the best over-the-ear headphones on the market today. The Bose QuietComfort 45 will be available in less than a week. We can assume that the QuietComfort 35 II will be discounted this Black Friday.

You’re going to see that some of the premium options are teased, likely starting in mid-October, that there will be discounts. Keeping an eye on pricing will give you the heads-up that sales will be yours. It won’t matter if they are earbuds, wired headphones, or wireless ones. The key is to continually check back to see when the headphones you want are going to be on sale. The beginning of October is likely going to be when you’ll find out some of the best deals.

Once you’ve narrowed it down to the pair that you want, you can check to see if it’s going to be discounted on the manufacturer’s website or whether you need to look at some stores. Places like Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy frequently have some of the best headphone deals in November.

Last year’s Black Friday headphone deals

Last year, we saw AirPods Pro on sale around that time of year because they had debuted in October of 2019. They were under $200 at that time for the first time. People who didn’t already have them snatched them up like crazy. But that wasn’t the only pair of earbuds available during the 2020 holiday season. While AirPods 3 weren’t announced at Apple’s California Streaming event, they are rumored to be not far off. We might see them as soon as October.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. They were marked down to just $348 and have stayed at that price ever since. Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones are also noise-cancelling and top-notch. They were down to $169.99 last year and are frequently on sale for that same price even now.

Black Friday or Cyber Monday

Based on past experiences, we’ve seen that there tend to be good deals on both days. But you’re probably going to see some of the higher value headphones on sale for Black Friday. Including all of the companies we’ve mentioned before, you’ll see deals on various Samsung, JBL, Jabra headphones, and more. If the supply remains, then the sale will remain through Cyber Monday. There is a lot of money to be saved over the entire weekend right after Thanksgiving.

You may see some specific Cyber Monday headphone deals, but they are more often going to be announced ahead of time. If we do see ones that are specifically for Cyber Monday, we will highlight them here. But you can bank for more on Black Friday.

Best headphone deals right now

You may not want to wait until Black Friday and we can’t blame you. If you need headphones, now is just as good of a time to get them. Here are the best deals available at this moment.

