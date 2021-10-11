Best Black Friday Walmart deals: Everything you need to know

With Black Friday right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of deals that you may want to take advantage of. This year, we’re expecting great deals on all kinds of different products, including TVs, laptops, headphones, and more. Walmart in particular is likely to offer hundreds of incredible Black Friday deals. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Black Friday deals from Walmart.

Black Friday takes place on November 26, so it will be some time before the deals start becoming available. Still, we will likely start seeing some deals before the event itself, so stay tuned for more information.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Walmart’s Black Friday deals. Also, check out our full coverage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Walmart Black Friday vs Cyber Monday deals

Image source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

In the past, Black Friday has been the best way to get in-store deals, while Cyber Monday has been the way to get online deals. While that may continue this year, things are changing a little — and as a result, you should be able to get excellent Black Friday deals online. After all, fewer people want to shop in-store in general, especially given the ongoing pandemic.

We expect Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to be similar this year. Some specific products may get different deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday though — so if you see a great deal on Black Friday, it’s probably worth taking advantage of it.

Last year’s Walmart Black Friday deals

Last year, we saw tons of great Black Friday deals from Walmart — across all kinds of different products. For example, Walmart offered the Google Nest Hub for $49.98, which is $40 off its original price. And, the retailer offered the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69, or $30 off, and the TCL 32-inch Roku TV for $129.99, or $120 off.

Walmart’s best deals right now

You don’t necessarily have to wait for Black Friday to get some great deals. Here’s a selection of some of Walmart’s best deals that you can take advantage of right now.