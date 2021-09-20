Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV deals, however, including from the likes of Samsung, Vizio, LG, Hisense, and more. These deals should be available from all kinds of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

There are a number of things to consider when you buy a new TV. For starters, you’ll want to think about the size of the TV you want. These days, TVs range from around 40 inches to over 70 inches, however the most common sizes are 55 and 65 inches. You’ll also want to think about the operating system that you want, and the kinds of inputs on offer.

We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get closer to the big Black Friday event. And, if you can’t wait until November, we’ll ensure that there are plenty of great TV deals to check out in the meantime.

How to get the best Black Friday TV deals

Buying a new TV can be a little daunting. After all, most people keep their TVs for years, and as a result, you want to make sure that you’re getting a solid TV at a reasonable price. We’ll only be including TVs that we think are actually a good deal on this guide.

To ensure you get a solid TV, always make sure that it’s from a reputable brand. That includes the likes of Samsung, LG, and Vizio, but these days companies like Hisense and TCL are making awesome TVs at a great price. In fact, if you see a TV deal from a company like that, it’s likely a good one — considering the fact that their TVs are already available at solid prices.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday TV deals

So, what’s better — Black Friday TV deals, or Cyber Monday TV deals? In reality, it’s hard to tell — both days will offer excellent TV deals.

Cyber Monday falls on November 29 this year. Generally speaking, Cyber Monday deals can be taken advantage of online, whether that be from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. Traditionally, Black Friday has served as the best way to get deals in-store, while Cyber Monday has been better for online deals. These days, however, that’s shifting a little. Black Friday these days also offers excellent deals online — essentially meaning that from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you’ll get days-worth of deals.

If you find a great TV deal on Black Friday, we recommend pulling the trigger. There’s no guarantee that you’ll find a deal as good or even close on Cyber Monday. But Cyber Monday can, thankfully, serve as a good backup.

The best way to ensure that you can get a good deal if one pops up is to make a wish-list of products that you might want. If one of those products gets discounted on Black Friday, pull the trigger and buy it. If not, you could wait until Cyber Monday. It’s entirely possible that you won’t find a discount at all — but that’s just something to be prepared for.

Last year’s Black Friday TV deals

Last year, Black Friday served as an excellent way to get a great TV deal. In 2020, we saw excellent deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. In particular, TCL’s 4K TVs got steep discounts, as did Vizio’s 4K TVs. We saw some discounts on TVs from the likes of Samsung and LG too, however the biggest discounts seemed to be on the more expensive models.

Over the past few years, cheaper TVs have been getting better and better. Over the past few months, the likes of TCL, Hisense, and more, have launched incredible midrange TVs that offer 90% of the features you would want from a TV, at a much lower price.

Best TV deals right now

Can’t wait for Black Friday? There are some great Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of right now.

