Xiaomi G27i monitor review: High refresh-rate gaming on a budget

Cheap monitors aren’t uncommon these days, but there is a limit to how cheap a decent monitor can get. For the most part, you probably won’t want to spend less than $200 if you’re looking for a monitor that still retains a decently high quality. However, some companies are pushing that boundary a little. Xiaomi, for example, has recently released the Xiaomi G27i gaming monitor. It has a 27-inch, 165Hz display and comes in at only $140.

Let’s get something out of the way right now: Xiaomi cut corners to hit this low price point. It would be impossible not to. But after using the monitor for a while now, it’s clear that it didn’t cut as many corners as you might have assumed. In fact, for $140, this monitor is a seriously compelling option. Is it an option you should buy, though, or should you save up a little more for something better?

Xiaomi G27i specs

Dimensions 24.1 x 6.7 x 17.8 inches Display size 27 inches Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Display type LED Display refresh rate 165Hz Response time 1ms Display brightness 250 nits (typ) Ports DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, audio jack Price $139.99

What we like

High refresh rate

The Xiaomi G27i’s image quality isn’t perfect, but for this price, it’s as close as you’re going to get. The monitor has a 1080p resolution, which is decidedly low for a monitor of this size but not all that low for a monitor of this price. Many users will be able to get by just fine with a 1080p resolution, though if you’re used to something higher, you may find the lower pixel count distracting.

Where this monitor really shines is in its high refresh rate. In fact, Xiaomi is marketing the G27i as a gaming monitor, considering it can reach an impressive 165Hz. That’s incredibly impressive for a display in this price range. Not only does it have a high refresh rate, but it also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium. So, you can expect a high refresh rate and a flicker-free gaming experience using the monitor.

All that said, this is an excellent monitor for gamers who want a high refresh rate but don’t necessarily care as much about gaming at a high resolution.

Reasonably accurate colors

The IPS display panel built into the Xiaomi G27i isn’t the highest-end out there, but I found it was still able to deliver reasonably accurate colors overall. The monitor was decently vibrant and colorful, producing 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

Additionally, the monitor supports HDR10, though it’s not enabled by default, and you’ll have to turn it on yourself. When you turn on HDR10, you’ll lose access to controls like brightness, and some users may prefer to keep it off anyway. But it’s nice that it’s there, even if it’s not the higher-end HDR10+.

Minimalistic design

The design of the Xiaomi G27i isn’t necessarily the most premium out there, but it’s also not all that bad. The display has slim bezels around the sides and top, with a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom that sports the Xiaomi logo. While you can tilt the monitor, that’s the only adjustment you can make. That’s not uncommon for monitors in this price range but still makes using the monitor a little limiting.

For the most part, the monitor is made out of plastic, and you can feel it when you touch it. That said, most people will be putting the monitor at the end of a desk and likely won’t see the back all that much. In that scenario, the monitor can pass as offering a more premium build than it really does. Thankfully, I never felt like I was going to accidentally break the monitor, and for the most part, the plastic is decently strong.

Very cheap

The best thing about this monitor has nothing to do with the design, though; it has to do with the price. For this price, you can expect to get a monitor with a 1080p resolution, but elsewhere, you’re unlikely to get one with this high of a refresh rate and image quality this solid. Seriously, if you’re looking for a decent larger monitor on a budget, there aren’t many alternatives to the G27i.

What we don’t like

Only two inputs

The port selection on the Xiaomi G27i is pretty limited. You’ll get one DisplayPort and one HDMI 2.0 port, along with a 3.5mm audio output. That’s it. It would have been nice to have a USB-C port or another video input, but I suppose it makes sense that, in this price range, the port selection would be limited.

On top of not offering many ports, the monitor also doesn’t have speakers built into it. Though, to be fair, most people don’t use speakers built into a monitor anyway, and if it did have speakers, I would tell you to use headphones or external speakers. Still, it’s something to note.

Not very bright

The Xiaomi G27i gets bright enough for most use cases, with Xiaomi stating the monitor offers a brightness of 250 nits. I found it was bright enough for use in my relatively dark office, but those in brighter environments may find it a little low.

With HDR10 disabled, you can turn the brightness up above the 50% default, though you will get a warning that doing so will increase the monitor’s power consumption. Still, if you’re in a very bright room or will be using the monitor facing a window, you may find the monitor isn’t quite bright enough.

Conclusions

The Xiaomi G27i may be a budget monitor, but it punches way above its weight class. The monitor expectedly has a 1080p resolution, but it also offers decent color accuracy and a high refresh rate, making it an ideal choice for gamers who want a relatively large display that can deliver smooth performance. The $140 price point is phenomenal, and while you will miss out on things like multiple inputs and built-in speakers, if you don’t need those features, then the Xiaomi G27i is an excellent option.

The competition

There are other monitors that offer similar features in this price range. For example, there’s the MSI G27C4 monitor, which also has a 1080p resolution, a high refresh rate, and a 27-inch display. The MSI model is curved, and you may or may not appreciate that.

Additionally, there are a few monitors that offer decently high refresh rates and 1440p resolutions for around $40 or $50 more. For many, that extra money will be worth spending, especially for those who are sensitive to lower-resolution screens. That said, in the $140 price range, the Xiaomi G27i excels.

Should I buy the Xiaomi G27i?

Yes. It’s an excellent monitor for this price point.