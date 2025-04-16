TENWAYS CGO600 Pro Review: The Ultimate Urban Glider

Right out of the gate, the TENWAYS CGO600 Pro-C is a lightweight, ultra-sleek e-bike built with city commuting in mind. It’s quiet, fast, and packed with thoughtful tech that doesn’t draw attention. Let’s take a closer look at this new contender that’s designed to make your daily rides smoother, smarter, and a whole lot more fun.

Build Quality & Design

Image source: TENWAYS

As I rolled the CGO600 Pro-C out of the box, I instantly noticed how clean it looked. There were no bulky battery packs or visible wires snaking around the frame. Everything was neatly tucked in, like an Apple product reimagined as an e-bike.

The frame is made from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum, providing the perfect balance of strength and lightness. At just around 40 pounds, it’s light enough to carry up a flight of stairs without breaking a sweat, something urban riders will really appreciate. If you live in a walk-up or need to store it in tight spaces, this bike is a dream.

Design-wise, it’s minimalist yet modern. Integrated front and rear lights, full internal cabling, and the real standout for me is the Gates carbon belt drive. No greasy chains, no rust, and no derailleur issues. It’s whisper-quiet and requires almost zero maintenance, while still giving you a premium feel on the road.

The CGO600 Pro-C also now includes a Shimano 8-speed drivetrain, a nice upgrade from single-speed setups. You can handle both hills and flats with ease, all while enjoying the smooth glide of the belt drive.

They have four matte color options to choose from, Midnight Black, Pebble Gray, Sky Blue, and Avocado Green, each offering a cool, subdued vibe. It doesn’t aim to be flashy. It’s more of a sleek, understated look. And yes, it pulls it off.

Up front, there’s a clean little OLED display built into the handlebars. It’s small but easy to read, and it shows exactly what I want to see: speed, battery level, assist mode, and mileage. No touchscreens, no fluff, just the basics at a glance.

Performance

Image source: TENWAYS

Don’t let the clean lines and featherweight frame fool you. This bike hauls.

The CGO600 Pro-C runs on TENWAYS’ in-house C9 350W rear hub motor, delivering 45Nm of torque. That might sound modest compared to some of the more powerful e-bikes out there, but for urban commuting, it’s more than enough. What really makes it shine is how smoothly the motor works with the rest of the system. It all starts with the magnetic torque sensor.

Now let’s talk about that sensor for a second. This isn’t your typical cadence setup that kicks in once you start spinning the pedals. The CGO600 Pro-C’s torque sensor responds to how hard you pedal, delivering power proportionally. The result is a ride that feels completely intuitive, like having bionic legs rather than riding a robot.

Because of this sensor, the CGO600 Pro-C ends up being roughly 30 percent more energy-efficient than cadence-based systems. That extra efficiency shows up in the real world, giving you better range and smarter battery use.

The real magic happens when you start pedaling. With the torque sensor, the bike adjusts power smoothly, making each acceleration feel natural and effortless. There’s no jolting or unexpected power surges. Just a seamless ride that feels like the bike is reading your moves. It’s a much more fluid experience than you’d expect from a motor this size.

You’ll top out at 20 mph with pedal assist, which hits the sweet spot for most U.S. riders. It’s fast enough for daily commutes and quick errands, but still legal in Class 1 city zones and park trails. And because there’s no throttle, you’re staying within those legal bounds across more terrain which is ideal for riders in places with stricter e-bike regulations.

One of the most impressive aspects of the CGO600 Pro-C’s motor system is the built-in clutch. When the motor isn’t in use, it disengages smoothly, creating virtually zero resistance when coasting or pedaling unassisted. This patented design offers up to 50% more gliding distance than traditional hub motors, and it really shows when you’re cruising or slowing down. You just keep rolling.

Its 360Wh LG battery is neatly housed in the top tube and removable for easy charging. TENWAYS claims up to 52.8 miles of assisted range and based on my experience, that number holds up for most mixed-mode urban commutes. If you’re riding on lower assist settings and keeping things efficient, you could go several days without even thinking about a recharge.

And in case you were wondering: yes, it’s water-resistant. The bike has at least IPX4 water protection across the body, and the motor is rated IP65, so you’re covered on rainy-day rides.

Connectivity and Technology

Image source: TENWAYS

Tech-wise, the CGO600 Pro-C keeps things smart, simple, and actually useful.

You can pair the bike with the TENWAYS app via Bluetooth for a full suite of connectivity features: ride tracking, navigation, system diagnostics, and even a remote lock/unlock function. It’s a lightweight companion that gives you all the ride data and control you’d want, without turning your phone into a glorified dashboard.

The new magnetic charging port for the battery is a nice touch too. It clicks in securely and removes the usual “wiggle-and-hope” dance from the charging process. Whether you’re charging at home, at the office, or next to your favorite coffee shop outlet, it’s clean and hassle-free.

And let’s not forget the hydraulic disc brakes. TENWAYS went with Tektro stoppers here which is a great choice for reliable all-weather performance. They’re smooth, powerful, and responsive even in the rain.

There’s also an adjustable stem to help dial in your ideal handlebar height. This is a small but important upgrade that makes the bike accessible to more rider types and sizes. Combined with wide 40mm CST puncture-resistant tires and sleek aluminum fenders, the Pro-C is clearly designed for daily use, rain or shine.

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking for an electric bike that fits effortlessly into your daily routine, the TENWAYS CGO600 Pro-C is an absolute standout. It’s ideal for city commuters, weekend riders, or anyone who wants to enjoy the e-bike experience without the bulk, noise, or maintenance.

It rides like something twice the price. Smooth, stealthy, and efficient, with zero fuss. It doesn’t come with off-road suspension, a throttle, or fat tires, and that’s by design. If your riding takes you over potholes, curbs, and a bit of gravel here and there, it’ll handle it. But this isn’t built for backwoods trails or gnarly terrain. It’s optimized for urban mobility. And in that arena, it absolutely shines.

With thoughtful touches like the removable battery, Shimano 8-speed drivetrain, torque sensor, premium motor tuning, and refined build quality, it’s a bike that earns its place in the premium commuter category without the premium ego.

So, should you buy it? If you want a ride that’s clean, quiet, and ready to level up your city commute with just enough tech to make life easier, then yes.