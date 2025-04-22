Insta360 X5 Review

X5 Rating: 5 Stars The best 360 camera Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Better battery

Spoiler: this is the best camera Insta360 has made so far. Whether you’re capturing an epic adventure or just messing around in the yard, the X5 delivers footage that looks insanely clean and sounds clear. A new feature even captures both flat and 360° video at once. It’s one of those cameras that feels intuitive and flexible for whatever you want to film, no matter what kind of shoot you’re doing.

Image source: Insta360

Hardware

Let’s talk about image quality. The X5 is rocking dual 1/1.28″ sensors, and the difference is instantly noticeable. You get much sharper 8K 360° video, more detail in low light, and better dynamic range overall. The invisible selfie stick effect is still here (and still magic), but now it’s crisper and smoother, especially in motion. And with 5.7K Active HDR now bumped up to 60fps, your footage stays buttery smooth, even during high-speed movement.

The enhanced sensors make a huge difference in terms of color depth, clarity, and sharpness. When compared to previous models like the one I tested, the 8K resolution and HDR capture feel like a true leap forward. Whether you’re capturing bright, sunny landscapes or low-lit interiors, you’ll notice how much more realistic and immersive the footage feels.

Build quality feels amazing, and it’s built very tightly. Scratch-resistant glass covers the lenses and the company offers a Replacement Lens Kit in case. An IP68 waterproof rating means that you can bring it to up to 49 feet without any additional hardware.

Image source: Insta360

Battery

Battery life has gotten a major boost with up to 180 minutes of use on a full charge, depending on how you’re using it. For most people, that’s easily a full day of on-and-off shooting without having to stress about bringing a power bank. The X5’s long battery life makes it far more practical for extended use.

Should you buy it?

The Insta360 X5 is not just a spec bump. It’s a full-on upgrade across the board. Better image quality, smarter modes, improved durability, and cleaner audio all make it easier to use day in and day out. It’s fun, it’s flexible, and most importantly, it just works. If the X3 or X4 was your intro to 360° content, the X5 feels like the ultimate upgrade.