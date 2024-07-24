Today’s deals: $299 Apple Watch S9, $29 Thermacell mosquito repellent, $99 TP-Link WiFi 7 router, more

Summer deals are really heating up on Wednesday, with the Apple Watch Series 9 dropping back down to $299 for the first time since Prime Day. You can also get the Thermacell mosquito repellent for $28.97 instead of $40, and TP-Link released a WiFi 7 router that costs just $99.

We also have an exclusive post-Prime Day sale for BGR readers that we want to feature for you. Use the coupon code BGRIT12I7 at checkout to get the powerful GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 for only $449!

Keep going to see all of our top deals of the day on Wednesday, July 24.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon