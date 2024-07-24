Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 public beta Deadpool 3 spoilers iPhone 16 Apple Watch Series 10 release date iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $299 Apple Watch S9, $29 Thermacell mosquito repellent, $99 TP-Link WiFi 7 router, more

By
Published Jul 24th, 2024 9:32AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Summer deals are really heating up on Wednesday, with the Apple Watch Series 9 dropping back down to $299 for the first time since Prime Day. You can also get the Thermacell mosquito repellent for $28.97 instead of $40, and TP-Link released a WiFi 7 router that costs just $99.

We also have an exclusive post-Prime Day sale for BGR readers that we want to feature for you. Use the coupon code BGRIT12I7 at checkout to get the powerful GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 for only $449!

Keep going to see all of our top deals of the day on Wednesday, July 24.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Best deals: Tech, laptops, TVs, and more sales

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals

\