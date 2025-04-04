Today’s deals: $250 off Segway eKickScooter F3, $291 Nintendo Switch OLED, $54 Ninja portable blender, more

Friday’s featured deals include some of the best sales we’ve seen so far this year, like a special pre-order deal that saves you $250 on the upcoming Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F3. You can also score a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED console for just $291 in excellent condition, or a brand-new one for $324 instead of $350. Plus, the Ninja Blast portable blender that everyone is obsessed with is down to just $53.99 right now.
See all that and more in this roundup for Friday, April 4.
Featured deal: Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F3
Electric scooter fans are going to be very excited about our featured deal of the day on Friday. That’s right, Segway’s Ninebot brand is about to release one of its best new eScooters ever, and it has a huge pre-order discount.
If you pre-order the new Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F3 from the Segway store, you’ll save $250 off the retail price. That means you’ll pay just $599.99 for this hot new model. It offers high-end features like a rugged dual hydraulic suspension, up to 44 miles of range per charge, a top speed of 20 mph, 1000W of max power, 10-inch self-healing tires, and so much more.
This model even has a built-in smart display with navigation! Check this out:
The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F3 is easily one of the most impressive electric scooters we’ve ever seen. It will retail for $849.99 when it launches later this month, but pre-orders will save you a ton of money. You can score one for just $599.99 if you pre-order soon, and units will start shipping as soon as April 18.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are down to $291 in excellent condition, or get a brand-new Switch OLED for $324
- The Ninja Blast portable blender is 10% off at $53.99
- Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for $129.95 instead of $200, which makes this the best deal of the year on this best-selling model
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $949 (reg. $999)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,139 (reg. $1,199)
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $328.86 (reg. $349) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (Renewed Premium): $229.50 (reg. $329) (limited stock)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $741.89 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Apple Watch Series 8 models in Renewed Premium condition start at $192.78 for the 41mm model and $203.99 for the 44mm model — they’re guaranteed to look like new and have at least 90% battery health
- eufy’s Omni S1 Pro is unlike anything you’ve seen before, and you can learn about it in my eufy Omni S1 Pro quick review — I use it myself, and now it has a huge $500 discount
- The 70mai 4K Omni is a crazy new dash cam with an emoji face — there’s a special launch discount, plus add a 70mai CPL filter to your cart and it’s free with promo code 4KOMNIBGR!
- Save an extra 15% on factory unlocked iPhone models in Renewed Premium condition
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Amazon is running a special deal that gets you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for more info
- Buy your next Hyundai car through the new Amazon Autos service, and you’ll pick up a gigantic $2,300 Amazon gift card! Check the terms and conditions here
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Save on 2-packs of Bosch ICON windshield wiper blades
- More than 4,000 people have bought the Novilla King Size Memory Foam Mattress in the past month, and now it’s only $298.86
- Score some new sheets along with it while best-selling CGK King Size Bed Sheet Sets are 50% off at $24.99
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Pick up a Weber Spirit grill for just $399 and get ready for spring!
- The powerful Vitamix Explorian blender is only $269.95 if you get one in Renewed Premium condition
- Apple’s best-selling Beats Pill waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150
- The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the most stunning televisions ever made, and right now it’s 20% off
- Or, get a huge Samsung 70-inch Q60D smart TV for just $697.99
- The LifeStraw is a must-have device for anyone who goes camping or hiking, and right now it’s on sale for $11.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.