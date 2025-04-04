Today’s deals: $250 off Segway eKickScooter F3, $291 Nintendo Switch OLED, $54 Ninja portable blender, more

Friday’s featured deals include some of the best sales we’ve seen so far this year, like a special pre-order deal that saves you $250 on the upcoming Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F3. You can also score a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED console for just $291 in excellent condition, or a brand-new one for $324 instead of $350. Plus, the Ninja Blast portable blender that everyone is obsessed with is down to just $53.99 right now.

See all that and more in this roundup for Friday, April 4.

Featured deal: Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F3

Image source: Segway Ninebot

Electric scooter fans are going to be very excited about our featured deal of the day on Friday. That’s right, Segway’s Ninebot brand is about to release one of its best new eScooters ever, and it has a huge pre-order discount.

If you pre-order the new Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F3 from the Segway store, you’ll save $250 off the retail price. That means you’ll pay just $599.99 for this hot new model. It offers high-end features like a rugged dual hydraulic suspension, up to 44 miles of range per charge, a top speed of 20 mph, 1000W of max power, 10-inch self-healing tires, and so much more.

This model even has a built-in smart display with navigation! Check this out:

Image source: Segway Ninebot

The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F3 is easily one of the most impressive electric scooters we’ve ever seen. It will retail for $849.99 when it launches later this month, but pre-orders will save you a ton of money. You can score one for just $599.99 if you pre-order soon, and units will start shipping as soon as April 18.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

