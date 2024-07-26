Today’s deals: $400 off Ampace power station, $50 off Southwest Airlines tickets, $50 Ninja blender, more

We saved the best for last because Friday’s roundup has some of the best deals we’ve seen so far this summer. The new 1,462Wh Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station has a huge $400 discount, and it’s our featured deal of the day. You can also save $50 on Southwest Airlines tickets thanks to a gift card deal, and the Ninja Blast portable blender is down to $49.99.
You’ll find all that and more in this article, which covers the best deals of the day on Friday, July 26.
Featured deal: Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station
Power stations are all the rage right now, but they’re not all created equal. Ampace is a brand that people trust, and it just released a new model that I’m loving so far.
I just began testing the Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station, and so far, I’m very impressed.
This 1,462Wh model has a terrific design that features 13 different plugs and ports along with a nice big display. So far, there are two things that I really like about this model: first, it charges so quickly. Despite how much capacity it has, the Andes 1500 can charge in just 55 minutes, or in as little as 3 hours using solar panels. And second, it’s sooooo quiet. It runs at about 30dB, which is quieter than a person’s voice while you’re chatting with them.
Ampace’s Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is nice and light despite its capacity, so you can easily use it anywhere. Some people might want to have it as a home backup unit or a UPS, while others might take it camping or use it in an RV. Of course, you can also do both!
The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is well worth its MSRP of $1,399, but there’s a $400 coupon you can clip right now on Amazon. That cuts your cost to $999, which is a steal.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — Score a blazing-fast GEEKOM Mini PC IT12 for just $449 instead of $529 with the promo code BGRIT12I7
- Southwest Airlines deal: Save $50 when you buy $500+ of Southwest gift cards on Amazon
- EXCLUSIVE DEAL: The popular new Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum is only $107.99 with the promo code BGRVC80
- The Ninja Blast portable blender that everyone loves is on sale for $49.99
- EXCLUSIVE DEAL: Score the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector on sale for $224.99 with the coupon code NULFMR8O
- The Dyson V8 Extra is down to $368 instead of $470
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $84.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M1 iPad Air: $399 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $299 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $199 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $89 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Max: $449.99 (reg. $549)
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Buy a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $200 Amazon gift card
- Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $300 Amazon gift card
- Get a Hisense 65-inch smart TV with built-in Fire TV software for only $449.99
- Also, there’s a massive 100-inch Hisense 4K smart TV that’s 50% off
- The ASUS ROG Strix G16 and ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptops are both on sale with discounts of up to 17% off
- The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Want WiFi 6E mesh instead? Get the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 system for $299.99 instead of $400
- Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale with discounts of up to 60%! See them all right here
- This Carote 11-piece cookware set was bought by more than 10,000 people in the past 30 days, and it’s now down to $59.98
- Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat hit an all-time low of $89, and the Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $169
- I got one of these $36 electric spin scrubber cleaning tools, and I was totally shocked at how useful it is
- Thermacell E-Series mosquito repellers actually work, and you can get one for $28.97 instead of $40 — more than 40,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- The 13-speaker VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate Sound Bar system is down to $474.98 instead of $800
- Some of LG’s most popular OLED TVs are on sale right now at great prices
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.