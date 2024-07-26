Today’s deals: $400 off Ampace power station, $50 off Southwest Airlines tickets, $50 Ninja blender, more

We saved the best for last because Friday’s roundup has some of the best deals we’ve seen so far this summer. The new 1,462Wh Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station has a huge $400 discount, and it’s our featured deal of the day. You can also save $50 on Southwest Airlines tickets thanks to a gift card deal, and the Ninja Blast portable blender is down to $49.99.

You’ll find all that and more in this article, which covers the best deals of the day on Friday, July 26.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80

Featured deal: Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station

Power stations are all the rage right now, but they’re not all created equal. Ampace is a brand that people trust, and it just released a new model that I’m loving so far.

I just began testing the Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station, and so far, I’m very impressed.

This 1,462Wh model has a terrific design that features 13 different plugs and ports along with a nice big display. So far, there are two things that I really like about this model: first, it charges so quickly. Despite how much capacity it has, the Andes 1500 can charge in just 55 minutes, or in as little as 3 hours using solar panels. And second, it’s sooooo quiet. It runs at about 30dB, which is quieter than a person’s voice while you’re chatting with them.

Ampace’s Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is nice and light despite its capacity, so you can easily use it anywhere. Some people might want to have it as a home backup unit or a UPS, while others might take it camping or use it in an RV. Of course, you can also do both!

Available on Amazon

The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is well worth its MSRP of $1,399, but there’s a $400 coupon you can clip right now on Amazon. That cuts your cost to $999, which is a steal.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor and 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.99 with code BGRVC80

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon