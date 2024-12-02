Cyber Monday blowout: Free AirPods 4, $374 PlayStation 5, Apple sale, $297 Nectar mattress, $60 Keurig, more

Happy Cyber Monday, everyone! The bad news is that this year’s Cyber Monday sales are pretty much identical to last week’s Black Friday sales. But the good news is that Black Friday deals in 2024 were the best we’ve ever seen, so that means the same can be said about Cyber Monday 2024 deals! There are a few new sales that are worth mentioning, though, like one from T-Mobile that gets you free AirPods 4! You’ll find all that and more in today’s big roundup.
Featured Cyber Monday deals
Want to see the best of the best for Cyber Monday 2024? You’ll find all of our top picks right here:
📱 T-Mobile deals
- Online Only: Get the iPhone 16 Pro On Us on Go5G Next and get AirPods 4 On Us instantly in cart
- Online Only: Get the Google Pixel 9 On Us on Most Plans and get Google Buds On Us instantly in cart
- Online Only: Get the Samsung GS24 On Us on Go5G Plus or Next and get Buds FE On Us instantly in cart
- Get a FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile w/New Line and Trade on Go5G Next
- T-Mobile Go5G Next plans are $5/month for watches & tablets (50% off!)
- Get 4 new iPhone 16 FREE from T-Mobile and 4 lines for $25/line
📹 Reolink home security cameras
- 34% off the Reolink Altas PT Ultra with incredible battery life that lasts up to 16 months
- 43% off the Reolink Argus PT Ultra bundled with a solar panel
- 36% off the Reolink Argus 4 Pro with ultra-wide 4K video feed
- 30% off the Reolink TrackMix WiFi with 4K dual-view video display
- 30% off the Reolink Battery Doorbell with 2K resolution and full head-to-toe view
- 15% off the Reolink Home Hub that saves all of your battery camera videos in one place
💧 Waterdrop tankless RO water filter systems
- Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System: $649.05 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $999)
- Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System: $466.55 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $699)
🔒 Anona smart home security devices
- Anona Aurora (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $150)
- Anona Holo (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $170)
🧹 Tineco vacuums
- Tineco PURE ONE Station 5: $299 (reg. $459)
- Tineco PURE ONE A50S: $239 (reg. $329)
- Tineco Carpet ONE Cruiser Smart Carpet Cleaner: $499 (reg. $699)
🤖 ECOVACS robot vacuums
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop (#1 best-seller!): $599.99 (reg. $1,000)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care Robot Vacuum and Mop: $649.99 (reg. $1,030)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO Robot Vacuum and Mop: $799.99 (reg. $1,200)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum and Mop: $699.99 (reg. $1,100)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $549.99 (reg. $800)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: $389.99 (reg. $550)
- ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot: $299.99 (reg. $400)
- ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot: $479.99 (reg. $600)
🎥 70mai dash cams
- 70mai A510 dual dash cam: $104.48 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A810 dual dash cam: $119.70 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A800S dual dash cam: $94.99 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Sonos speakers and headphones are 20% off for Cyber Monday!
- PlayStation 5 Slim consoles are 15% off, which means the PS5 Slim is $424, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are down to $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
- Amazon’s top 100 best-selling Cyber Monday deals: See them all in one place right here
- Nectar memory foam mattresses start at just $296.65 today
- Get a Keurig K-Express coffee maker for $59.99 on sale
- Want a major upgrade? The $800 PHILIPS Series 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is on sale for $549.99
- All Nutrifol products for men and women are at least 20% off for Cyber Monday
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $149 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $719 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium: $699.99 (reg. $799)
- AirPods Pro 2: $154 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $164.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $749 (reg. $999) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $844 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $999 (reg. $1,299)
- M4 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,399 (reg. $1,599) (all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $249.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Special promos that get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Spend $300+ on already-discounted Amazon devices, save an extra 20%
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- NARWAL Freo Z Ultra is the updated version of our favorite robot vacuum and mop ever, and it’s $400 off for Cyber Week
- Sony XM5 wireless noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $228, matching the all-time low
- You can also score best-selling Sony WH-CH520 headphones for just $38 on sale
- Stunning LG C3 OLED TVs are on sale with the deepest discounts of 2024
- Nintendo Switch games are on sale with huge discounts for Cyber Monday 2024, and that includes hot new releases like Sonic X Shadow Generations, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, and The Grinch Christmas Adventures!
- More than 50,000 people bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month alone, and now it’s on sale for just $24.99
- Get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-qt Stand Mixer for $329.95, or pick up a KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-qt model for $249.99
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- Instant Pot deals start at just $49.99 this year
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.