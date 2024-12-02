Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 16 iOS 18 iCloud Sony WH-1000XM4 Review Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile for Black Friday
One brand has the best robovac deals of Black Friday
Home Deals News

Cyber Monday blowout: Free AirPods 4, $374 PlayStation 5, Apple sale, $297 Nectar mattress, $60 Keurig, more

By
Published Dec 2nd, 2024 7:43AM EST
Cyber Monday sign in blue and pink neon
Image: Дмитрий Майер/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Happy Cyber Monday, everyone! The bad news is that this year’s Cyber Monday sales are pretty much identical to last week’s Black Friday sales. But the good news is that Black Friday deals in 2024 were the best we’ve ever seen, so that means the same can be said about Cyber Monday 2024 deals! There are a few new sales that are worth mentioning, though, like one from T-Mobile that gets you free AirPods 4! You’ll find all that and more in today’s big roundup.

Featured Cyber Monday deals

Want to see the best of the best for Cyber Monday 2024? You’ll find all of our top picks right here:

📱 T-Mobile deals

📹 Reolink home security cameras

💧 Waterdrop tankless RO water filter systems

🔒 Anona smart home security devices

  • Anona Aurora (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $150)
  • Anona Holo (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $170)

🧹 Tineco vacuums

🤖 ECOVACS robot vacuums

🎥 70mai dash cams

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals