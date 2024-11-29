Black Friday blowout: Massive Apple sale, LG OLED TVs, KitchenAid mixers, Instant Pots, laptops, more

It’s finally Black Friday! This year’s Black Friday sales have already been going on for a week, but there are some extra deep discounts reserved especially for Friday, November 29. In this big roundup, we’ll show you the cream of the crop in 2024.
Featured Black Friday deals
Behold! Our shopping experts dug through thousands of deals this year, and this is the best of the best for Black Friday 2024:
📱 T-Mobile deals
- Get a FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile w/New Line and Trade on Go5G Next
- T-Mobile Go5G Next plans are $5/month for watches & tablets (50% off!)
- Get 4 new iPhone 16 FREE from T-Mobile and 4 lines for $25/line
🤖 ECOVACS robot vacuums
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop (#1 best-seller!): $599.99 (reg. $1,000)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care Robot Vacuum and Mop: $649.99 (reg. $1,030)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO Robot Vacuum and Mop: $799.99 (reg. $1,200)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum and Mop: $699.99 (reg. $1,100)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $549.99 (reg. $800)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: $389.99 (reg. $550)
- ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot: $299.99 (reg. $400)
- ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot: $479.99 (reg. $600)
💧 Waterdrop tankless RO water filter systems
- Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System: $649.05 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $999)
- Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System: $466.55 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $699)
📹 Reolink home security cameras
- 34% off the Reolink Altas PT Ultra with incredible battery life that lasts up to 16 months
- 43% off the Reolink Argus PT Ultra bundled with a solar panel
- 36% off the Reolink Argus 4 Pro with ultra-wide 4K video feed
- 30% off the Reolink TrackMix WiFi with 4K dual-view video display
- 30% off the Reolink Battery Doorbell with 2K resolution and full head-to-toe view
- 15% off the Reolink Home Hub that saves all of your battery camera videos in one place
🎥 70mai dash cams
- 70mai A510 dual dash cam: $104.48 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A810 dual dash cam: $119.70 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A800S dual dash cam: $94.99 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
🔒 Anona smart home security devices
- Anona Aurora (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $150)
- Anona Holo (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $170)
🧹 Tineco vacuums
- Tineco PURE ONE Station 5: $299 (reg. $459)
- Tineco PURE ONE A50S: $239 (reg. $329)
- Tineco Carpet ONE Cruiser Smart Carpet Cleaner: $499 (reg. $699)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Sonos speakers and headphones are 20% off for Black Friday!
- Stunning LG C3 OLED TVs are on sale with the deepest discounts of 2024
- Get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-qt Stand Mixer for $329.95, or pick up a KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-qt model for $249.99
- Instant Pot deals start at just $49.99 this year
- Here are the best laptop deals of Black Friday 2024 (aside from the MacBook sales below) — there are 45 different models to choose from!
- The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite is down to $119.99 instead of $200 — it’s the perfect holiday gift for any kid!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $249.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $153.99 (reg. $249) (new all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $164.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $749 (reg. $999) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $844 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $999 (reg. $1,299)
- M4 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,399 (reg. $1,599) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $719 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium: $619.99 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $149 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- PlayStation 5 Slim consoles are 15% off, which means the PS5 Slim is $424, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are down to $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
- Want to see all of Amazon’s Black Friday doorbuster deals in one place? You’ll find them all right here!
- Nintendo Switch games are on sale with huge discounts for Black Friday 2024, and that includes hot new releases like Sonic X Shadow Generations, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, and The Grinch Christmas Adventures!
- You can also save some money on a console with a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 bundle
- More than 50,000 people bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month alone, and now it’s on sale for just $24.99
- Sony XM5 wireless noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $228, matching the all-time low
- You can also score best-selling Sony WH-CH520 headphones for just $38 on sale
- Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones are more than half off at $159.99 or get Beats Solo 4 for $99.99
- Beats’ best-selling Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95, matching the lowest price ever
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- NARWAL Freo Z Ultra is the updated version of our favorite robot vacuum and mop ever, and it’s $400 off for Black Friday
- Special promos that get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Spend $300+ on already-discounted Amazon devices, save an extra 20%
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- The $1,500 Sony X77L 85-inch smart TV is down to $998, which is unreal for a massive TV this good
- Want to spend way less? Insignia F20 smart TV deals start at just $59.99
- The Ninja BL770 Blender & Mega Kitchen System is on sale for $99.99 instead of $200, which is a huge 50% discount
- PlayStation 5 Slim consoles are 15% off, which means the PS5 Slim is $424, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.